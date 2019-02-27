OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign after a stunning day of testimony by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould on alleged political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould told the House Justice Committee on Wednesday that the 11 people were “from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Privy Council Office and the office of the minister of finance. This included in-person conversations, telephone calls, emails and text messages. There were approximately 10 phone calls and 10 meetings specifically about SNC and I, and or my staff, were a part of these meetings.”

