OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nomination of Quebec judge Nicholas Kasirer to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court brought MPs and senators back to Ottawa on Thursday for a pair of hearings.

MPs on the House Justice Committee first held a meeting featuring Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and former prime minister Kim Campbell, who chairs the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments that provides the prime minister a short-list of nominees.

The pair took questions about why Kasirer was selected to sit on Canada’s top court, as well as fielded other justice-related questions from Conservative MPs who used Thursday’s special summer meeting to raise past controversies including the SNC-Lavalin scandal, a leak around the same time related to a past Supreme Court pick, and what they see as the contentious return of Gerald Butts to the Liberal fold.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt said that the meeting gives the opposition “an opportunity today as well to talk about things that we've been hearing about in our constituencies and things that we've been monitoring here in Ottawa.”

The opposition questions were largely batted down by the minister, whose answers the offered little new information.

Raitt attempted to revive a study into the past Supreme Court leak— centred on sources saying that former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau disagreed about her recommendation for a vacancy in 2017—but her motion was defeated.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Lametti said he was unsurprised by the Conservatives’ line of questioning, but wouldn’t have been how he would have used his time if he was a member on the committee.

During the meeting he asserted that he imposed more stringent confidentiality measures to ensure the latest Supreme Court appointment process was absent of any leaks, and Campbell said she was confident the members on the advisory panel were not the sources for the story.

Little diversity in candidate pool

Liberal MPs’ questions about the process prompted conversations about how to enhance the diversity of applicants-- Campbell noted that in this nomination process there was just one female contender, no Indigenous people or self-identified minorities— as well as the importance of collegiality on Canada’s top court.

During her testimony, Campbell suggested that the government should have a more broad and long-standing approach to scouting potential Supreme Court justices, saying that short-lived nomination periods and little information available about the reality of the job are detrimental to women and nominees.

"If this were an ongoing conversation as opposed to something that we scramble to do just in the face of an imminent departure from the court and the need to recruit a new candidate, I think this might be something that could broaden the scope of the candidates," she told the committee.

Kasirer testifying before parliamentarians

Kasirer—a self-described generalist judge and expert in civil law— will be filling the seat left vacant by the coming September retirement of Justice Clement Gascon.

Gascon announced this spring that he’ll be leaving Canada’s top court for personal and family reasons. He briefly went missing in May and was later found safe, citing anxiety and depression as reasons behind his disappearance.

Speaking about Kasirer’s qualifications, both Lametti and Campbell highlighted his “perfect” bilingualism, his past academic experience as the dean of law at McGill, and his experience in on the Quebec Court of Appeal.

“Justice Kasirer, he feels his work in the civil law and in French, really kind of defines him and his connection to Quebec,” said Campbell.

At 2 p.m., the committee of MPs are joining members of the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, as well as representatives from the Bloc Quebecois, Green Party and People’s Party, to question Kasirer.

Dean of the faculty of law at the University of Sherbrooke, Genevieve Cartier, will moderate the afternoon session being held across the street from Parliament Hill.