OTTAWA -- Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti is testifying Thursday morning before the House of Commons Justice Committee as part of its study into the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair and alleged PMO political interference.

Lametti will be the first witness to appear on Thursday, followed by his deputy minister Nathalie Drouin, and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick. It is expected they will be questioned on various angles of the matter, which continues to evolve daily on Parliament Hill. One topic they’re likely to face questions on: the nature of discussions between the Attorney General’s office and government colleagues.

The study will also feature academics on the underlying legal aspects at the heart of the affair: the legal provision tucked into a recent omnibus bill known as remediation or deferred prosecution agreements, the Shawcross doctrine—which has to do with the independence of the attorney general in making decisions—and the discussions between the AG and government colleagues on SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould is also expected to testify, after an about-face from the Liberal MPs, who initially shot down that request. Much to the chagrin of the opposition, the committee is still refusing to call anyone from the PMO, or recently-resigned top Trudeau adviser Gerald Butts to appear.

As for whether Wilson-Raybould will be able to actually say anything when she appears at committee, expected on Monday, will likely be determined by whether the prime minister waives solicitor-client privilege.

The merits or applicability of solicitor-client privilege in this case have been questioned by some legal experts in the last few days, with some telling The Canadian Press that the validity of the privilege argument is hard to establish because so many details of what was discussed remain undisclosed.

According to a report in The Globe and Mail, when she met with cabinet at her request on Tuesday, she did tell her former ministerial colleagues that “she believed it was improper for officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to press her to help SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.” CTV News has not independently verified this report.

