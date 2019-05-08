LIVE UPDATES: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou appears in court over extradition case
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, back right, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained Dec. 1 at the behest of American authorities, is accompanied by a private security detail as she leaves her home to attend a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday May 8, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, right, is escorted by a member of her private security detail while arriving at a parole office, in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 4:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 2:35PM EDT
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is appearing before the British Columbia Supreme Court to set key court dates in her extradition case.
The Department of Justice says in a statement the appearance is also an opportunity for Meng's lawyers to discuss the scheduling of any pre-hearing applications they want to bring forward.
It says they may also review administrative matters like Meng's bail conditions.
Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver's airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.
She has been free on bail and is living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver while wearing an electronic tracking device and being monitored by a security company.
Meng and Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.
Tensions between China and Canada have escalated and just days after Meng was arrested China imprisoned two Canadians.
China has also banned shipments of canola and some pork imports in what is widely seen as economic retaliation for the arrest.