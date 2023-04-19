Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians.

Canada's largest public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), kicked off the strike at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, after saying they've "exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract," which is exactly what the federal Liberals say is already on the table.

Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen:

12 P.M.: PSAC LEADERS SPEAK FROM PICKET LINE

Outside of the Treasury Board Headquarters, PSAC national president Chris Aylward and PSAC's national executive vice-president spoke to striking workers and the media from the picket line set up at 90 Elgin St. in Ottawa, otherwise known as the Jim Flaherty Building.

"Workers are fed up, workers are frustrated, and workers are saying enough is enough. We're not going to take the garbage anymore," Aylward said. "We're still at the table. Talks are ongoing, but we're going to stay out here for as long as it takes, until we get a fair deal… When we work together in solidarity… we will win this fight."

A key sticking point for PSAC appears to be remote work. Aylward questioned why the Treasury Board has said that hybrid work is the way of the future, but now at the table is showing resistance.

"If they don't get back to the table, and if they don't start negotiating seriously on our priorities, we will stay out here for as long as it takes," he said.

According to PSAC there are more than 250 picket locations across the country, making this is one of the largest strikes in Canada's history.

11:45 A.M.: CONSERVATIVE CRITIC SAYS FEDS NEED TO 'GET... ACT TOGETHER'

Addressing the strike, Conservative MP and treasury board critic Stephanie Kusie spoke to reporters following a caucus meeting, calling on the federal government to “get their act together.”

"The strike that we are witnessing here today is a complete result of the incompetence of the prime minister… and his government. Canada is broken. And this is just simply another example. After eight years of this Liberal government, public servants are also suffering, with higher costs of living, higher inflation."

Kusie questioned why with billions of additional spending on the public service, this contract dispute has not been solved.

"It's Canadians who suffer. It's Canadians who will not receive their passports. It's Canadians’ loved ones who will not have their immigration processes completed, and it's Canadians who will not receive their tax returns," Kusie said. "We are calling on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to get their act together, to resolve this strike, to come to an agreement."

10:15 A.M. ET: NDP LEADER JAGMEET SINGH JOINS PICKET LINE

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, backed by several members of the New Democrat caucus joined PSAC strikers on Parliament Hill.

In an interview with CTV News' Kevin Gallagher, Singh called on the federal government to keep negotiating beyond the nine per cent cumulative wage offer, and present a "fair contract" that responds to all of PSCA's demands.

"These workers are the workers that were there for Canadians, when people needed help the most during the pandemic. These are the workers that delivered unprecedented supports, financial supports to people, and now they're asking for respect and dignity," Singh said.

"They're feeling the squeeze of inflation. These are some of the lower-paid for public sector workers. And they're demanding respect, which I fully support… The solution here is the government has to deliver a contract, fairly negotiated, that respects these workers."

Singh reiterated that the NDP will never support back-to-work legislation, saying these workers are fighting for "all workers."

10:10 A.M. ET: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPEAKS TO DISRUPTION

Speaking to reporters on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians have the right and deserve to be able to get the services they expect from the federal government, and that's why public service management and labour representatives need to "get back to the bargaining table."

Stating he would not negotiate in public, the prime minister wouldn’t comment on why the government wants to force public service workers back into the office to do work that they've been doing remotely since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor would he say whether back-to-work legislation is an option.

"We understand it's really important to respect labour rights, and there's a labour disruption right now. It's the first day. Let's make sure that, while this is going on, we are at the negotiating table. That's why we expect both managers and unions to sit down and keep [doing] the hard work for Canadians," Trudeau said.

9-10 A.M. ET: TREASURY, IMMIGRATION, PASSPORT MINISTERS REACT

On their way into a federal Liberal caucus meeting, some of the key ministers whose departments are now impacted by the strike addressed questions about what the work stoppage will mean for Canadians.

The lead minister, Treasury Board Present Mona Fortier, said the federal government is still at the table and is hopeful about making progress today.

"I am convinced that we can," Fortier said.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he's looking now at maintaining essential services, but the strike has the potential to have "a serious impact" on service levels, noting the recent progress in reducing processing times that may be lost as long as public service workers remain off the job.

Karina Gould, whose portfolio includes passports, said her relevant staff will only be able to process humanitarian and urgent passports — such as those needed if there was a death in the family or an illness that requires treatment abroad — as long as the strike lasts.

"We're going to have to see how this goes. You know, if this job action ramps up quickly, it won't have a big impact. However, if it goes on for quite some significant period of time, then it will."

"At this point in time… you know, we're an hour into it, let's hope that those negotiations continue to proceed."