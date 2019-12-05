OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech from the throne is currently being delivered in the Senate and it leans largely on places where the now minority Liberals can find common ground with the other parties.

Based on a copy of the speech provided to reporters in advance, the remarks—being read by the Queen’s representative Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Trudeau vows to follow through on several core campaign promises in his second term.

Scroll down to follow the day's events in our live blog

LIVE NOW: Special coverage of the speech from the throne as Canada's new Parliament gets underway

From action on climate change and middle-class tax cuts, to making moves on pharmacare and gun control, the speech lays out the Liberals' legislative agenda in broad strokes.

"I am convinced that anyone can rise to any occasion if they are willing to work with others, to reach a higher goal and to do what is right for the common good," Payette said in reading the throne speech for the first time since the former astronaut was appointed Governor General in 2017.

Key policies outlined

The first major policy portion to get a mention in the remarks is climate change. Trudeau in the remarks being read by Payette states that a clear majority of Canadians voted for "ambitious climate action now," something the prime minister vows he will deliver.

The speech mentions the Liberal's commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050; continuing with carbon tax; and following through on other eco-friendly measures in the platform like assisting people displaced by climate disasters while also working "just as hard" to get Canadian resources to market.

The speech then moves into discussing the middle class tax cut as its first act, and also leans on affordability measures, like making housing more affordable; cutting wireless service costs by 25 per cent; helping students pay for post-secondary education; and increasing the federal minimum wage.

Trudeau pledges to see the new NAFTA deal ratified, while committing to upholding supply management and looking to alleviate trade barriers in other places.

The Liberals say in this Parliament they will also review the rules that are in place for digital companies and will take steps to tackle money laundering.

The government's commitment to reconciliation is referenced in the speech and includes promises to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; as well as continuing with initiatives started in the last mandate like eliminating the drinking water advisories and working on Indigenous self-governance.

Also included in the speech from the throne is the Liberal promise to toughen gun control measures, invoking the 30th anniversary of the l'Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal, and a commitment to developing an action plan on gender-based violence.

As for health care, the Liberals say they will be acting on increasing access to family doctors and mental health care, as well as promising loosely to implement a national pharmacare plan. The speech also notes that dental care is a policy approach "worth exploring."

Without mentioning China by name, the throne speech includes a promise to "stand up for the rules-based international order," and says the government will push forward with Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

"As a coalition-builder, the government will build partnerships with like-minded countries to put Canada’s expertise to work on a global scale, in areas like the promotion of democracy and human rights, the fight against climate change and for environmental protection, and the development and ethical use of artificial intelligence," reads the speech.

About securing support

The throne speech is Trudeau's first chance since shaking up his cabinet roster to communicate to Canadians the issues his government will be looking to advance, and how he intends to do that given the new minority dynamics.

Based on the speech, that’ll be through collaboration, which is mentioned three times, and even though the election campaign exposed considerable regional divisions, the word "unity" is only included once.

Trudeau does include that the regional economic concerns are "both justified and important," and commits that the government will work with the provinces, territories, and municipalities, "to find solutions."

"This fall, Canadians went to the polls. And they returned a minority Parliament to Ottawa," reads the speech. "This is the will of the people, and you have been chosen to act on it. And so we open this 43rd Parliament with a call for unity in the pursuit of common goals and aspirations."

This new Parliament is one in which the Liberals will have to find allies among the other parties to advance their agenda and maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. With references to various policy approaches also pitched by the other parties, it's clear that Trudeau’s approach will be to find support on an issue-by-issue basis with potential votes to be found on both ends of the ideological spectrum.

It is the first time that a throne speech is being delivered in the temporary Senate chamber, and the first time that MPs will spend their entire session in the new House of Commons in West Block, since the main Centre Block building is closed for renovations.

No longer down the hall from one another, MPs boarded buses to take them the few blocks down Wellington Street from the Commons to the Senate for today's ceremonies, where a number of dignitaries are present.

Liberal MP Rota named Speaker

The opening of the 43rd Parliament has been a full day of ceremonies and parliamentary procedure, happening 46 days after election.

The first item of business Thursday morning was for MPs to elect a House of Commons Speaker. After an hours-long election, Liberal Anthony Rota was declared the winner.

After a ranked and secret ballot election process, Rota was named as the new Speaker. He defeated incumbent Liberal Geoff Regan who was hoping for a second term.

In Rota's speech pitching his candidacy to his colleagues he spoke about being collaborative and having an open-door policy when it comes to raising issues and finding ways to improve how the House functions.

The Speaker's duty is to be the impartial interpreter of the rules and maintain order in the Commons. They are also the head of the House of Commons administration.

The job comes with an $85,500 top-up on the base $178,900 MP salary, an official residence, as well as a modest apartment on Parliament Hill.

There were five MPs in the running for the post, two Liberals, two Conservatives and one New Democrat. The vote was presided over by Dean of the House, Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon.

Upon taking the Speaker's chair, Rota spoke about how proud he was to be the first person to hold the job who is of Italian descent. He vowed to be impartial and work on improving the order in the House.

He also asked his colleagues to assist in that, imploring them to think of their friends and families who are watching when they rise in the Commons and to carry themselves accordingly.

Each party leader took their turn congratulating him, and offering their initial welcome back remarks, as it was the first time for each to speak in the new session.

"Common ground does exist in this Parliament and I know we can build on it," Trudeau said.

Post-speech reaction, debate to come

Following the throne speech, MPs will return to the Commons for a series of procedural steps required at the opening of a new session. The formal responses to the throne speech will begin on Friday, but expect post-speech reaction from the opposition parties, where the key question will be: will they support the eventual vote on the speech as the government is considering it a confidence vote.

The Liberals had pledged, and restated in the speech from the throne that the first item of business they'd advance would be a middle class tax cut, same as they did in 2015. While thought to be presented in a bill, the government has instead put on notice a motion seeking the House's approval to raise the basic personal income tax exemption.

LIVE UPDATES