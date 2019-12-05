OTTAWA -- The MPs of the 43rd Parliament have elected Liberal Anthony Rota as their Speaker as the opening of the new session continues to unfold, 46 days after the Liberals were reduced to a minority government in the federal election.

There is a full day of ceremonies and parliamentary procedure underway. Words like collaboration, compromise, and common ground are being spoken by many today, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks to set off his second mandate on new footing.

The first order of business was the election of the House of Commons Speaker. After a ranked secret ballot vote, Rota was declared the winner.

The Speaker's duty is to be the impartial interpreter of the rules and maintain order in the Commons. They are also the head of the House of Commons administration.

The job comes with an $85,500 top-up on the base $178,900 MP salary, an official residence, as well as a modest apartment on Parliament Hill.

There were five MPs in the running for the post, two Liberals, two Conservatives and one New Democrat. The vote was presided over by Dean of the House, Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon.

In Rota’s speech pitching his candidacy to his colleagues he spoke about being collaborative and having an open-door policy. He defeated incumbent Liberal Geoff Regan who was hoping for a second term.

Upon taking the Speaker’s chair, Rota spoke about how proud he was to be the first person to hold the job who is of Italian descent. He vowed to be impartial and work on improving the order in the House.

He also asked his colleagues to assist in that, imploring them to think of their friends and families who are watching when they rise in the Commons and to carry themselves accordingly.

Once the remarks conclude congratulating him, the House will adjourn until MPs are summoned to the Senate this afternoon.

“Common ground does exist in this Parliament and I know we can build on it,” Trudeau said in thanking Rota while also offering some initial opening remarks.

Then, at around 2:30 p.m., the throne speech ceremony begins, during which the Liberal government presents its priorities for a second term. Presented in the Senate by the Queen’s representative Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, it’s Trudeau’s first chance since shaking up his cabinet roster to communicate to Canadians the issues his government will be looking to advance, and how he intends to do that given the new minority dynamics.

The speech, while expected to lay out the legislative agenda in broad strokes, will evoke the core policy priorities first committed to during the campaign. That means Canadians can expect references to climate change, middle-class tax cuts, pharmacare, gun control, and the need for unity after the campaign exposed considerable regional division.

In a Parliament where the Liberals are 13 seats shy of a majority— and technically now 14 since a Liberal was named Speaker and they only vote to break ties— they will be looking to find allies to advance their agenda and to maintain the confidence of the House of Commons on an issue-by-issue basis.

It is the first time that a throne speech is being delivered in the temporary Senate chamber, and the first time that MPs will spend their entire session in the new House of Commons in West Block, since the main Centre Block building where both chambers are situated is closed for renovations. No longer down the hall from one another, MPs are going to be boarding buses to take them the few blocks down Wellington Street from the Commons to the Senate for today’s ceremonies.

Following the throne speech, MPs will return to the Commons for a series of procedural steps required at the opening of a new session. The formal responses to the throne speech will begin on Friday, but expect post-speech reaction from the opposition parties, where the key question will be: will they support the eventual vote on the speech as the government is considering it a confidence vote.

The Liberals had pledged that the first item of business they’d advance would be a middle class tax cut, same as they did in 2015. While thought to be presented in a bill, the government has instead put on notice a motion seeking the House’s approval to raise the basic personal income tax exemption.

