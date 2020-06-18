OTTAWA -- Tonight’s first and only English-language Conservative leadership debate is expected to level the playing field between the four candidates looking to take over the party’s top post.

A day after Wednesday’s French-language debate, which saw Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay dominate the discussion primarily because of their comfort speaking in French, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis will look to close the gap.

As the August 21 deadline for mail-in ballots inches closer, candidates will be searching for some momentum to push them through the final stretch of the campaign.