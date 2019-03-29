

OTTAWA – Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s new and supplementary evidence, including a written statement and an audio recording, have been made public.

The documents were provided to the House Justice Committee that had been studying the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal, before Liberal MPs shut it down.

This additional material is meant to elaborate on Wilson-Raybould’s Feb. 27 testimony. It was during this hours-long appearance that she detailed what she considered to be months of high-level political interference in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to have her instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction giant.

