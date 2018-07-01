

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect July 1, in response to the United States hitting Canadian steel and aluminum industries with an extra tax.

The federal government has levied $16.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products including pop cans, screws and wire, as well as a 10 per cent surtax on a long list of consumer goods.

Here are the kinds of products that the Retail Council of Canada is warning could cost you more at the cash register if not sourced locally or from a country other than the U.S.:

Yogurt

Roasted coffee, not decaffeinated

Prepared meals of spent fowl

Maple sugar and maple syrup

Liquorice candy and toffee

Sugar confectionary

Chocolate in blocks, slabs or bars

Pizza and quiche

Cucumbers and gherkins

Strawberry jam

Orange juice, not frozen

Soya sauce

Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces

Mayonnaise and salad dressing

Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings

Soups and broths

Waters, including mineral aerated waters containing added sugar or flavour

Whiskies

Manicure or pedicure preparations

Hair lacquers

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms

Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin

Automatic dishwasher detergents

Candles

Glues or adhesives

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Plastic sacks and bags

Tableware and kitchenware

Household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics

Plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood other than bamboo

Paper and paperboard

Toilet paper

Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels

Tablecloths and serviettes

Bobbins, spools, caps

Printed or illustrated postcards

Printed greeting cards, with or without envelopes

Cast iron grills

Parts for non-portable stoves or ranges

Combined refrigerator-freezers

Instantaneous or storage water heaters

Dish washing machines

Lawn mowers

Inflatable boats

Sailboats

Motorboats

Mattresses

Sleeping bags

Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings of cotton

Playing cards

Ball point pens

Felt tipped and other porous-tipped pens and markers