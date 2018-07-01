List of U.S. goods being hit with Canadian counter-tariffs
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect July 1, in response to the United States hitting Canadian steel and aluminum industries with an extra tax.
The federal government has levied $16.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products including pop cans, screws and wire, as well as a 10 per cent surtax on a long list of consumer goods.
Here are the kinds of products that the Retail Council of Canada is warning could cost you more at the cash register if not sourced locally or from a country other than the U.S.:
Yogurt
Roasted coffee, not decaffeinated
Prepared meals of spent fowl
Maple sugar and maple syrup
Liquorice candy and toffee
Sugar confectionary
Chocolate in blocks, slabs or bars
Pizza and quiche
Cucumbers and gherkins
Strawberry jam
Orange juice, not frozen
Soya sauce
Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces
Mayonnaise and salad dressing
Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings
Soups and broths
Waters, including mineral aerated waters containing added sugar or flavour
Whiskies
Manicure or pedicure preparations
Hair lacquers
Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms
Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin
Automatic dishwasher detergents
Candles
Glues or adhesives
Insecticides
Fungicides
Herbicides
Plastic sacks and bags
Tableware and kitchenware
Household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics
Plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood other than bamboo
Paper and paperboard
Toilet paper
Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels
Tablecloths and serviettes
Bobbins, spools, caps
Printed or illustrated postcards
Printed greeting cards, with or without envelopes
Cast iron grills
Parts for non-portable stoves or ranges
Combined refrigerator-freezers
Instantaneous or storage water heaters
Dish washing machines
Lawn mowers
Inflatable boats
Sailboats
Motorboats
Mattresses
Sleeping bags
Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings of cotton
Playing cards
Ball point pens
Felt tipped and other porous-tipped pens and markers