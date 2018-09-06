Lise Payette, Quebec author, journalist, feminist and politician, dead at 87
Premier Rene Levesque tries to quiet the crowd in Montreal's Paul Sauve Arena before conceding defeat on May 20, 1980 in the Quebec referendum, as his wife Corinne (centre) and Lise Payette look on from the background. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/file)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 9:50AM EDT
MONTREAL - Lise Payette, a popular Quebec feminist, author, journalist, politician and television personality, has died at the age of 87.
Her family said in a news release she was surrounded by family and friends at home when she died Wednesday.
Quebec sovereignty and equality for women were the causes that marked Payette's life but she is perhaps best known for unintentionally jeopardizing the Yes campaign during the 1980 referendum by comparing the wife of then-Quebec Liberal leader Claude Ryan to "Yvette," a docile young girl from a textbook.
Those comments were denounced in the media and by the rival No campaign, which organized large federalist rallies involving mostly women.
Some observers called the so-called "Yvette incident" the crucial moment of the referendum campaign and a direct cause of the defeat of the sovereigntist camp -- an opinion Payette never shared.
Beginning her career as a journalist, she jumped into provincial politics, representing the now-defunct riding of Dorion for the Parti Quebecois under Rene Levesque between 1976 and 1981.