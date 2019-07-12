

Krystle Hewitt, CTVNews.ca





Conservative Party Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt is calling on the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to investigate Ottawa’s former ambassador to China John McCallum’s comments, for "constituting threats to the security of Canada."

In a letter sent to CSIS Director David Vigneault on Friday, Raitt cites McCallum’s public confirmation that he has provided advice to the Chinese government on Canada’s upcoming federal election.

“We believe Mr. McCallum’s actions, as confirmed by his own public statements, deserve the utmost scrutiny of your agency,” the letter reads.

McCallum disclosed to the South Morning China Post that he warned his contacts in China's foreign ministry that further “punishments” against Canadian exportswould help the Conservatives win the fall election.

“Anything that is more negative against Canada will help the Conservatives, [who] are much less friendly to China than the Liberals,” McCallum told the newspaper in an interview on Monday.

Raitt goes on to say the advice was partisan in nature and that McCallum encouraged China to take actions in order to influence Canada’s democratic process.

“Canadians expect that the upcoming election will be conducted in a free and fair manner, and that any and all incidents of foreign interference will be fully investigated.”

Raitt calls McCallum’s actions inappropriate against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Canada and China centred on the detention of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Raitt’s request comes a day after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland slammed McCallum’s comments to the Chinese newspaper as “highly inappropriate” and made a point to say that her former cabinet colleague does not speak for the government of Canada.

McCallum was fired in January after publicly weighing in on the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Canada and China have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since her arrest in December which has led Chinese officials to suspend key agricultural imports of Canadian canola, pork and beef.