United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer paid a visit to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Toronto home on Tuesday.

They met together “to discuss the recent conclusion of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal,” according to a statement from Lighthizer’s office.

“He enjoyed a cordial dinner with her and her family during the visit,” the statement goes on.

The meeting may suggest a healing of the relationship, just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said in an apparent reference to Freeland “we don’t like (Canada’s) representative very much.”

And in another symbolic move,

