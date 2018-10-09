Lighthizer meets with Freeland at her home in Toronto
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 9:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 9:22PM EDT
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer paid a visit to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Toronto home on Tuesday.
They met together “to discuss the recent conclusion of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal,” according to a statement from Lighthizer’s office.
“He enjoyed a cordial dinner with her and her family during the visit,” the statement goes on.
The meeting may suggest a healing of the relationship, just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said in an apparent reference to Freeland “we don’t like (Canada’s) representative very much.”
