Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from convoy organizer commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants, and Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie.
The commission then ended off with former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford, who assisted with security for the "Freedom Convoy" and previously had been on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's security detail before resigning over the forces' vaccine mandate.
From Lich being accused of having a "selective" memory when it comes to recalling the events that unfolded in Ottawa, to hearing about protesters' experiences, here are the highlights from Friday's hearings so far.
LICH ACCUSED OF 'SELECTIVE' MEMORY
One notable exchange from Friday's proceedings came while Lich was under cross-examination by a lawyer representing the Ottawa Police Service. In showing Lich a Feb. 16 police log that indicated officers had told her to depart the city and share that message with others, she was asked whether she recalled this interaction.
Lich said that she remembers being upset.
"I believe I said something to the effect of 'I can't believe that you're about to do this to your own people,"' she said.
Asked if she was crying because it was over and police told her to leave, she said she didn't recall police telling her that she needed to leave. "It was suggested," she said.
The Ottawa police lawyer then stated: "It seems to me your memory is selective when I take you to something that implicates you, you have no memory of it."
Lich's lawyer then popped up to say that was "inflammatory," and quickly the line of questioning moved on.
Though, another instance where Lich's memory was called into question came up while under questioning by a lawyer representing the citizens of Ottawa.
Asking Lich about testimony indicating that she "obviously" would have followed a court injunction to leave, it was pointed out to her that when an injunction against horn honking was imposed, her legal representation appeared in court to oppose it.
"You weren’t aware that was the positon you were taking?" the lawyer asked.
"I don't recall that. But if you say so," Lich said.
'I WAS ALSO RECEIVING DEATH THREATS'
Under cross-examination by a lawyer representing the federal government, Lich was asked whether she was aware of death threats various political figures were receiving during the protests, prior to hearing testimony to that effect.
Asked first if she was aware that outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson received threats, Lich said she didn't know.
Asked if she was aware former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly received threats, she said "no."
"You didn't know that Deputy Prime Minister Freeland had received…" said the lawyer.
"I learned of that the other day," Lich said.
"And the prime minister was receiving threats," said the lawyer.
"I didn't know that. I was also receiving death threats."
ARRESTED PROTESTERS' EXPERIENCES
Friday also saw a pair of protesters—not organizers but two people who decided to come and take part—offer the commission their experience of being in Ottawa, and being arrested after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
First, here's how each described their experience protesting.
Veteran Chris Deering: "It really wasn't that I wanted to come to Ottawa, is that I felt it was my duty and that I had no choice [but] to be there. Seeing what was happening over the last few years was troubling… During the protests… there was homeless people being showered with food. I had read that crime was down. It was the most amazing experience I've had in my life, and I don't regret going or being there one bit."
Peterborough resident Maggie Hope Braun: "There was just a lot of energy. I was seeing people from all different backgrounds and cultures, different outfits and you know, cultural outfits that I had never even seen before in Canada… There was just grown men crying and giving hugs everywhere, and it was emotional, and we cried. We had spent a long time feeling like we were really alone, and not being able to go out and really not being able to even talk or share our experience in our family gatherings… It felt like this was our family… The positive masculine experience, the way that the men were behaving, they were complete gentlemens [sic] and you know, I felt not unsafe whatsoever in the city."
Maggie Hope Braun and Chris Deering are seen during their testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
And here's what they said about being arrested.
Deering: "I gave myself to the police and as the police took me down and he kneed me in my side, kicked me in my back. I was laying down…. I had my hands completely up, I'm saying 'I'm very peaceful. I'm peaceful. I'm not resisting.' … My hands were zip-tied. The officers slowly picked me up and then we slowly proceeded to the processing line… I was standing there in the cold for two hours. I asked the policeman who was on both sides of me I said: 'do you mind, you know my condition, is it okay if I sit or kneel because I'm in chronic pain?' It was obvious, my face was flush and I cried multiple times, and I don't cry ever. I was it was the worst pain..."
Braun: "There was a man who had the Charter, the Charter of Rights or, I guess it was a bill of rights. It was a document. They look the same and they both represent human rights, and so I took three copies of that and there was three different police units it seemed… So I spoke to each unit, and I said, 'you may have been able to justify this up until this point, but if you keep moving forward onto the people, because we're just the people now that you have the trucks, you will be trampling our Charter of Rights with your boots.' And I put it down in front of each one of them, and in the middle of the street I knelt down in front of the Charter and I told the police officers that that if they move forward, I'm willing to not resist arrest and I won't move at that point. So that that was my line in the sand."
MACKENZIE SEEKS TO DOWNPLAY DIAGOLON
During his appearance before the commission, MacKenzie made repeated efforts to try to downplay or dismiss previous testimony before the commission about Diagolon—a controversial online community he leads—being an extremist entity.
MacKenzie was in Ottawa for the protests, but appeared by videoconference for his testimony as he is currently in custody in Saskatchewan, on assault, mischief and firearm charges not connected to the convoy. He said Friday that he plans to plead not guilty.
The self-described podcaster and a comedian testified that while he was in Ottawa, he passed out business cards with the Diagolon logo on them, encouraging other protesters to check out his online accounts. However, when asked by his counsel whether he thought anyone who consumes his content would actually consider the group an organization, he said he wouldn't think so.
Reporters work as a television shows Commission Counsel John Mather questioning Jeremy MacKenzie as he appears by videoconference at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Asked then how he'd explain the intelligence suggesting otherwise, MacKenzie sought to place blame on the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, "out of context statements," and mainstream media, which he said has then been consumed by police and politicians.
"Up the network it goes until it lands on the desk of the public safety minister, or perhaps even the prime minister's office where they're faced with these scenarios that have no basis in reality... It's absurd," MacKenzie said.
Among the evidence that has been submitted to the commission is an OPP intelligence report that was looking into MacKenzie in connection to "extremism," noting his involvement with Diagolon and other groups; as well as a heavily-redacted CSIS analytical brief on Diagolon participation in the convoy and beyond, that makes not of the group's "violent rhetoric."
On Friday, MacKenzie testified that it was "not my intention to see any kind of violence, political violence or anything like that," because that would undermine the protesters' intention to "peacefully demonstrate their discontent."
BULFORD DETAILS SECURITY OPERATIONS
Bulford’s testimony on Friday centred largely around his role when it came to security for the convoy and his work as a police liaison. Bulford testified that he had regular communication with the Ottawa Police Service, the Parliamentary Protective Service, the OPP, and the RCMP in that capacity.
“There was a tremendous amount of information coming in to me on any given day and so what I viewed my primary function, what I spent the majority of my time doing was triaging information that could have been any type of threat to public safety. Anything that I felt had any kind of credibility or something that could was beyond my scope to verify, I would forward that to the police,” Bulford said.
He then went on to detail how he set up an operation and logistical support centre and formed an incident command system, where he worked with “a number” of volunteers who had previously held first-responder jobs, citing police, paramedics, and “a lot of firefighters.”
Daniel Bulford appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Friday, November 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Asked about some of his concerns from a security perspective, Bulford said his largest concern was outside instigation seeking to damage the convoy’s credibility, or a “lone wolf or small group attack.”
Bulford, who had his accounts frozen, testified that throughout the protests he sought to ease protesters' anxieties about the heightened police presence, noting that from his experience it was normal for an event of that magnitude in the nation’s capital.
Asked about previous testimony from convoy lawyer Keith Wilson suggesting there were leaks from police forces because convoy organizers were aware of police operations before they happened, Bulford said:
“I never had any active duty officers leaking me any sensitive information. I did have a number of police officers, former police officers, former military that were helping me with some of those different security tasks. And there was— I'm not exactly certain of the number—but there was there was officers that were on leave for various reasons… that were also helping with some of the security tasks that I was co-ordinating.”
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Mugnificent! Coffee prices expected to stabilize after seven-year high
Coffee enthusiasts can expect to pay a slightly lower rate for their favourite cup of java as retail prices of coffee beans are expected to stabilize in 2023.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Canada
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
-
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered 'unstable' as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
-
Toronto's food banks are at 'crisis levels,' say authors of 2022 Who's Hungry report
Toronto is in the midst of an “urban food security crisis,” says the CEO of Canada’s largest food bank.
-
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
World
-
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
-
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
-
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of 'enmity against God' and 'spreading corruption on Earth,' state media reports.
-
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike
Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits.
-
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were 'reckless' and criticized Trump for being 'part of the problem' that day.
-
Turkiye detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
Liberal cabinet ministers deemed last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests a threat to the security of Canada, despite warnings from the federal intelligence agency that threshold was not met, an inquiry into the Emergencies Act learned Monday.
-
New Democrats call for independent review of government's COVID-19 response
It's time for Canadians to find out how well the federal government handled COVID-19 with a public inquiry into Canada's pandemic response, says the NDP.
-
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Health
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Sci-Tech
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
-
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
-
R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall
Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a dazzling list of talented acts who left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing.
Business
-
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
-
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the saviour of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire.
-
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Someone just paid more than US$200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks
Someone just spent more than US$200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.
-
Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data
Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.
-
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Sports
-
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
-
Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
Autos
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.