Liberals write off $6.3B in loans as part of money never to be collected
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a nomination event for Liberal Kim Rudd in Cobourg Ontario October 19, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 12:27PM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal government is writing off more than $6.3 billion in loans to businesses and students -- money it never expects to get back.
The figure, contained within annual public accounts documents, marks a new high for the Trudeau government.
It has already written off some $3 billion in loans in each of the past two years.
Part of the total for 2017 to 2018 includes a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada.
Separate from the writeoffs, the government is also forgiving other debts and loans to the tune of about $1.1 billion.
The amount includes nearly $344 million that officials don't expect to recover from student loan recipients.