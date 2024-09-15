Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives’ promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
“I'm looking forward to being there on Monday and working with the opposition parties, in whatever configuration that looks like, to deliver on important pieces of legislation for Canadians,” Gould told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, when asked whether the Liberals are considering proroguing Parliament, or whether they plan on following through with the entire fall sitting.
The supply-and-confidence agreement has kept the Liberals in power — propped up by the NDP in exchange for progress on certain progressive policies — since 2022.
With just 10 months before the deal was set to expire, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced Sept. 4 he’d “ripped up” the pact, leaving a greater possibility of an earlier election, as Parliament resumes Monday and MPs return to the House of Commons under a traditional minority government structure.
Singh told reporters during his party’s caucus retreat this week the end of the deal means “all bets are off."
Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, has promised his party will table a non-confidence motion as soon as possible, hoping to trigger an election and topple the Liberals.
“Jagmeet Singh claims that he has torn up the supply-and-confidence agreement,” Poilievre told reporters this week. “That means he has to vote non-confidence to trigger a carbon tax election.
“It's put up or shut up time for the NDP,” he also said.
Gould — whose job it is to schedule the opposition days the Conservatives need to table a non-confidence motion — said she has no plans to cause delays.
“There are 11 and a half sitting weeks in the fall session. There are seven opposition days,” Gould said. “Of course, the Conservatives are going to get their opposition days.”
“It's not usual practice that we do it in the first week back in any session, but I can say with confidence that they will be getting an (opposition) day fairly soon,” she added.
Asked specifically whether Gould might use procedural tactics, such as saving all the opposition days until December, the Government house leader said “no.”
“I intend to use them regularly, as we have been for the past number of years,” she added.
It was a tumultuous summer for the Liberals, starting with a stunning byelection loss to the Conservatives in Toronto—St. Paul’s in June, and wrapping up with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement, followed shortly by the resignation of the party’s national campaign director, Jeremy Broadhurst.
Gould, however, insisted the Liberals are ready for the fall sitting.
“Absolutely, this was a summer of listening, this was a summer of reflection,” she said. “And now it's up to us to demonstrate that this fall.”
Also, in an interview airing on CTV’s Question Period on Sunday, Kapelos asked Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer about Gould’s comments, and why his party is intent on triggering a snap election, despite recent surveys by polling firms Ipsos and Léger showing the majority of Canadians don’t want one.
“It's in the interests of Canadians that we put an end to the Liberal government that has caused rents and mortgages to double, caused crime and drug crises in our communities, has caused the inflation crisis that took such a big bite out of workers' paycheques,” he said. “That's what's at stake here.”
Scheer added that while polling may show the majority of Canadians do not want an election right now, other polling shows the deep unpopularity of the Liberals’ federal carbon pricing program, and the Conservatives hope to form government so they can “axe” the policy.
“We're saying, ‘okay, well, if you're not going to listen to Canadians on that side of things, then let's at least have an election,’” Scheer said. “Let's have a carbon tax election.”
NDP House Leader Peter Julian, meanwhile, wouldn’t say how his party squares the circle of ending the supply-and-confidence agreement with a looming non-confidence vote, and where the NDP will land.
Also in an interview airing Sunday, Julian accused the Liberals of being “beholden to corporate interests,” as well as “not building new housing and not providing the supports for healthcare that need to happen.”
“So all of those things are why we reached a wall in working with the Liberals,” he said.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Beef with your neighbour? Here are your rights in Canada, according to a lawyer
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
Andrew Scheer avoids answering if Conservatives will scale back dental care program
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
opinion Prince Harry turns 40: Reflecting on his milestones and challenges
As Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday, royal commentator Afua Hagan charts the prince's path which has been defined by significant milestones and challenges from his time at Kensington Palace to his current life in his California mansion.
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
4 years ago, a 'Trump Train' convoy surrounded a Biden-Harris bus. Was it political violence?
Texas jury will soon decide whether a convoy of supporters of then-U.S. president Donald Trump violently intimidated former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis and two others on a Biden-Harris campaign bus when a so-called 'Trump Train' boxed them in for more than an hour on a Texas highway days before the 2020 election.
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
Staff member hospitalized after assault at B.C. maximum security prison
A corrections officer at B.C.'s only maximum security federal prison was taken to hospital after an assault earlier this month.
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
opinion Prince Harry turns 40: Reflecting on his milestones and challenges
As Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday, royal commentator Afua Hagan charts the prince's path which has been defined by significant milestones and challenges from his time at Kensington Palace to his current life in his California mansion.
Venezuela arrests six suspects for allegedly plotting to kill President Maduro
Three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen were arrested Saturday after Venezuelan officials accused them of coming to the South American country to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.
China's economy softens in August as Beijing continues to grapple with lagging demand
China’s economy softened in August, extending a slowdown in industrial activity and real estate prices as Beijing faces pressure to ramp up spending to stimulate demand.
-
4 years ago, a 'Trump Train' convoy surrounded a Biden-Harris bus. Was it political violence?
Texas jury will soon decide whether a convoy of supporters of then-U.S. president Donald Trump violently intimidated former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis and two others on a Biden-Harris campaign bus when a so-called 'Trump Train' boxed them in for more than an hour on a Texas highway days before the 2020 election.
Drugged and raped, Gisele Pelicot has become France's symbol of fight against sexual violence
Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband over the course of a decade so that she could be raped by dozens of men while unconscious, is becoming a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.
Dick Cheney was once vilified by Democrats. Now he's backing Harris. Will it matter?
Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats for his bullish defense of the Iraq War as U.S. vice president. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside in extraordinary fashion last week when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House.
Poilievre to meet with caucus Sunday ahead of return of Parliament this week
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will gather with his caucus on Parliament Hill today as he prepares to make another push to topple the Liberal government as early as next week.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
-
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
-
'I couldn't form the words': 23-year-old Ont. woman highlights need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
-
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk
A billionaire spacewalker returned to Earth with his crew on Sunday, ending a five-day trip that lifted them higher than anyone has traveled since NASA's moonwalkers.
-
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
-
Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
The stars and co-creators of CBC's 'Schitt's Creek' take the reins as several Canadians compete for trophies, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Martin Short.
-
Jade Eagleson wins album of the year at Canadian Country Music Association awards
Ontario country artist Jade Eagleson has won album of the year at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Edmonton.
-
'Shogun,' 'The Bear' and 'Baby Reindeer' are at the top of the queue as the Emmys arrive
'Shogun' could be in for an epic night, 'The Bear' could clean up for the second time in less than a year, and 'Baby Reindeer' has gone from dark horse to contender as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive on Sunday.
Inflation expected to ease to 2.1%, lowest level since March 2021: economists
Economists anticipate that Canada's annual inflation rate in August fell to its lowest level since March 2021.
-
As plant-based milk becomes more popular, brands look for new ways to compete
When it comes to plant-based alternatives, Canadians have never had so many options — and nowhere is that choice more abundantly clear than in the milk section of the dairy aisle.
-
China's economy softens in August as Beijing continues to grapple with lagging demand
China’s economy softened in August, extending a slowdown in industrial activity and real estate prices as Beijing faces pressure to ramp up spending to stimulate demand.
Beef with your neighbour? Here are your rights in Canada, according to a lawyer
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
-
Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash
Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Fractures, sprains and head trauma are among the most common.
-
To remove or not to remove: Debate over taking horns off Viking statue in Manitoba community
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Berrios shines, Guerrero registers 500th career RBI as Blue Jays thump Cardinals 7-2
Jose Berrios allowed two hits over seven innings to win a seventh straight start and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registered his 500th career RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday.
-
NCAA approves Gallaudet's use of a helmet for deaf and hard of hearing players this season
The NCAA has given full approval for Gallaudet’s football team to use a helmet designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing for the remainder of the season.
-
Stampeders return to Maier at QB eyeing chance to get on track against Alouettes
Mired in their first four-game losing skid in 20 years, the Calgary Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at quarterback on Saturday after he was benched for a game.
First look: All-electric Dodge Chargers coming off line at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
-
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
-
Hyundai and GM to work together on developing new cars
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
To remove or not to remove: Debate over taking horns off Viking statue in Manitoba community
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Collector scores 'holy grail' at B.C. Pokemon shop
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
'She would be furious this is how her life ended': Mother of woman killed in crash with suspected impaired driver speaks out
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
Homes evacuated, road closed after explosive found in North Delta
A pair of homes were evacuated and a stretch of road was closed in North Delta Saturday afternoon after an explosive shell was found abandoned next to a bus stop, local police have confirmed.
-
Road to UBC closing for 2 days due to film shoot
A stretch of road connecting Vancouver and the University of British Columbia campus will be shut down for two days starting Sunday morning to accommodate a film production.
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with cargo van in Toronto's west end: police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Water restrictions on schedule to end in Calgary next weekend: City
Water restrictions which have been in place all summer will end next weekend, the city’s director of water services said Saturday.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
-
kitchen fire in low-rise residential building displaces resident in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says one resident has been displaced following a fire that started inside a kitchen in a low-rise residential building in Carlington Friday afternoon.
-
Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa, next draw's jackpot $80 million
Ottawa has a new millionaire after Friday night's draw, as one Maximillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in the capital.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
-
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
-
Man punched in the face in downtown Montreal, in critical condition
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an overnight altercation in the Ville-Marie borough of Montreal.
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV
An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Macdonald Bridge closure leads to heavy traffic congestion in Halifax
The only vehicles on the Macdonald Bridge this weekend belong to work crews, with scheduled maintenance closing the span for the duration of the weekend.
-
New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
Fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which goes from Alma to the American border, filled the waters and the wharf in St. Andrews Saturday during a peaceful protest that calls for change from the DFO.
-
From Germany to Canada: Family makes the move to Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., for farm dream
Lindsay Lake Farms in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., is celebrating the opening their sustainable farm, and bison herd, to the public after four years of work.
Two people in critical condition after north Winnipeg fire
Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
Winnipeg police identify Portage Ave. crash victim
Winnipeg police have identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash Friday morning.
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
-
'Way ahead of her time': Canada's first female pathologist receives prestigious order
Dr. Frances Gertude McGill is known as Canada’s first female pathologist and her work in forensic pathology has landed her second major title.
-
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener's Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 1,305 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Friday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
-
Mustangs fall to Golden Hawks, first loss of the regular season in three years
Early game mistakes hung over the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon when London faced off against the Laurier Golden Hawks in Waterloo.
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
Baycats win Dominico Cup
The Barrie Baycats defeated the Guelph Royals 6-2 in Game 4 of the IBL Finals in Guelph Saturday night to win the Jack and Lynne Dominico Cup.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Local aviation event inspires young prospective pilots
The Midland chapter of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) offered a free flight experience to local youth on Saturday, hoping to inspire young enthusiasts to eventually become pilots.
You could be fined up to $4,000 for passing a school bus; how you need to share the road
With lots of local kids heading back to school in recent weeks, motorists are once more sharing the road with school buses.
-
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
-
Experimental lighting in this Halloween attraction will transport you into the 1930's
Scarehouse Windsor opened its doors for the Halloween season on Friday - this popular Halloween attraction is in it’s usual spot on McDougall Street.
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
-
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
B.C. Conservatives promise to end stumpage fees, review fire management if elected
British Columbia Conservatives are promising changes they say will bring more "stability" to the province's struggling forestry industry.
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
-
Coaldale man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge break-and-enter
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
-
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
Sault residents voice concerns over possible path for new North Shore transmission line
The creation of a new transmission line into Sault Ste. Marie has some residents upset due to a proposed route the line would take.
-
Provincial police investigate disturbance in northern Ont. community of Chapleau
Ontario Provincial Police advised they had concluded their investigation in the Town of Chapleau shortly before 3:30 p.m.
-
Sault woman accused of scratching, kicking and hitting employees with purse
A 36-year-old woman is facing assault charges after some unruly behaviour towards staff at Sault Ste. Marie building.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.