Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year

The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model be extended for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on translators.

On Monday, in a press conference reflecting on the soon-ending spring sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that he's planning to bring forward a motion proposing that the virtual elements of the House of Commons and committees be extended through 2023.

Holland said he's spoken with the opposition parties' House leaders about the proposal which he intends to move ahead with before the current motion allowing for hybrid sittings expires on Thursday, the same day the House is scheduled to adjourn for the summer.

The government's lead on House business and their legislative agenda said, while many Canadian workplaces are in the process of readjusting to in-person work, he thinks it's important to continue the hybrid model for MPs.

"We are still in a pandemic reality, and… we need the tools to ensure that members of Parliament participate fully in the proceedings of Parliament," he said.

The current rules allow MPs to virtually participate, from their homes or constituency offices, in House debates and committee meetings. The House has also set up an application that lets MPs vote remotely from anywhere in Canada.

Holland said the government is asking the Procedure and House Affairs Committee to study the utilization of the hybrid model and the voting app to see what worked, or didn't. He's also pledged, with one caveat, that ministers answer all questions in-person during the fall sitting.

"With the exception of a health circumstance that would otherwise prevent it or general deterioration of health circumstances for example, a new variant of COVID-19 emerging," Holland said of the possible exception.

While some MPs, including among the NDP, have expressed a desire to see the hybrid provisions continue long-term due to the flexibility it provides for doing their work as an MP, the Conservatives are strongly against the virtual elements of parliament continuing any longer.

The Official Opposition's case for calling it quits on hybrid sittings includes citing the improving public health situation — a metric cited by the Liberals in recently lifting federal vaccine mandates — as well as the impact the virtual structure has had on translators, and what they see as a decrease in government accountability.

"Canadians elect their representatives to serve them in Ottawa, not to hide behind a computer screen or a voting app. Canadians are going back to work in person. It is time for Members of Parliament to do the same," Conservative House Leader John Brassard said in a late-May statement proposing a way to walk away from the hybrid sitting structure.

In the House on Thursday, Brassard expressed some optimism that "we have moved beyond the hybrid Parliament system, and that we are going to return this place in a normal fashion, and return back to normalcy."

With that’s not seeming to be the case from the governing Liberals' perspective, it's expected the Conservatives will resist this latest attempt, though the government will likely have the numbers to keep it going with the backing of the New Democrats.

While the House of Commons administration worked expeditiously to find innovative and historic new ways for MPs to adapt to the COVID-19 reality while keeping up with their work of debating and passing legislation, the provisions were not meant to be permanent.

Over the nearly two years of its use, there have been several snafus and more serious transgressions associated with the hybrid-sitting model.

From poor audio and video quality and connectivity issues, to MPs having to apologize for taking the debate into the toilet with them. There have also been accusations of ministers dodging in-person questioning by Zooming-in from Ottawa rather than showing up in the Chamber, in-person.

In defending the move to continue with hybrid House provisions, Holland said the Liberals intend to have as much in-person participation as possible, but that "this pandemic continues, and so does need to have flexibility."

Brassard is going to be responding on Monday afternoon to the Liberal's push to keep hybrid sittings alive.

More to come…