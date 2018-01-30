OTTAWA – The Liberals have given notice of a motion calling for a review of the current sexual harassment code of conduct for MPs.

According to a copy of the motion obtained by CTV News, the Liberals want to create a seven-member subcommittee of the House Affairs Committee, to “conduct a thorough review” of the code.

The proposed subcommittee would have four Liberal members, two Conservative members, and one New Democrat.

The motion also calls for the subcommittee to be able to call witnesses, obtain records and other evidence and documents to complete its review.

The notice of motion was given by Liberal MP Filomena Tassi at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee Tuesday.

It is expected the motion will be debated during their next scheduled meeting on Thursday.

The code was first drafted by the House affairs committee in 2015.

More to come…