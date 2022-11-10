Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
“We have an ambitious legislative agenda," Holland said in a series of tweets on Thursday. "Conservatives continue to obstruct legislation from coming to a vote… It’s parliamentary obstruction by stealth. Canadians deserve better."
In an interview with CTVNews.ca, Holland said that the message he has been getting from Conservatives as he's tried to schedule House business is that they want more time to debate pieces of legislation before voting on them.
Setting up a system to allow debates to be extended to midnight would allow for that.
"It's been very slow moving on a lot of different bills," Holland said, offering examples where the Official Opposition has put up long lists of MPs to speak to bills—including ones they support—at initial stages, slowing down how soon they could come to a vote and be sent on to the next level of legislative assessment.
"It's pretty hard to view that as being, you know, an honest earnest attempt to debate a bill," he said, cautioning that while he hopes this motion solves things, the Liberals could still use other tools like time allocation to move bills along if needed.
Pushing back on the Liberals' assertion that the Conservatives are obstructing, Official Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer told CTVNews.ca his party is making no apologies for doing their job of holding the government to account, and using their time in the House to point out flaws in their legislation.
"This is also about killing accountability by stealth," he said. As for the bills that Holland is accusing the Conservatives of talking out the clock on, Scheer said "only the Liberals would think that members of Parliament being paid by taxpayers to go to Ottawa to debate legislation is somehow justification for a procedural trick to help ram through their agenda."
The motion, set to be advanced on Monday, is still expected to pass as the NDP is voicing early support for adding in more evening sittings.
"We believe it's an opportunity for folks to express themselves on behalf of their constituents, but also move important legislation along," NDP House Leader Peter Julian told CTVNews.ca. "We're strong promoters of the idea of evening sessions," noting that for west coast MPs, late night sittings are prime time in their ridings.
Julian backed up Holland's accusations of Conservative obstruction, something he says has worsened since Erin O'Toole's ouster as party leader, with the caveat that he thinks Scheer has been “somewhat more co-operative” since Pierre Poilievre placed him back in the role this fall.
"I've said in the House that there are really two block parties in the House of Commons, the Bloc Quebecois, and the block everything party, and that's the Conservatives," Julian said.
MIDNIGHT SITTINGS FOR MONTHS?
If the Liberal motion passes, it would remain in effect until June.
That means that MPs could be burning the midnight oil for the next several months, rather than for a few weeks leading up to a scheduled break in the Commons' schedule, as is common in the late fall and spring.
Not every night will be a late one, though. If the motion passes, it would be up to a Liberal minister to secure the support of another party and then rise in the House before 6:30 p.m. that day and request that the hour of adjournment be extended to 12 a.m.
"My hope is that we don't have to use this a lot, that Conservatives will tell us how many speakers they have and there will be a fair amount of time and we won't have to use these predictions extensively," Holland said.
The purpose would be to solely debate government business, meaning opposition day motions and other procedural moves would be limited to normal hours.
While the government hasn't calculated what the additional cost would be to the House of Commons if many more midnight sittings are ahead—requiring staff, translators, security and others to stay late—Holland vowed to keep it within the pre-existing House administrative budget.
Julian said that in order for extended sitting hours to work, advance noting is going to be key to show respect to the employees who help make Parliament function.
CONSERVATIVES CONCERNED ABOUT COMMITTEES
Beyond concern for House administration, the Conservatives are sounding the alarm about how more late-night sittings may mean fewer committee meetings.
"Almost every time the house sits longer, or has extended sittings, committees get cancelled," Scheer said. "And this motion will have the effect of taking precious resources away from committees, which are investigating Liberal corruption and waste. And I do believe that that's what this motion is all about."
Scheer drew a direct line between there being multiple committees preparing to come back to Ottawa with plans to dig into concerns over mismanagement of the ArriveCan application, and reports of foreign interference in the 2019 federal election, among other issues, that the Liberals are putting forward a motion that may limit their resources.
"There's no coincidence that now halfway through the fall session, they're now trying to find a way to take resources away from committees into extended House sittings," Scheer said.
LIBERALS LOOK TO PASS ECONOMIC, GUN BILLS
Once the House resumes on Nov. 14, MPs are scheduled to sit straight through without another constituency break week until the Commons adjourns for the holidays in December.
In the lead up to the long winter break, it is common for the government to try to push through as many pieces of legislation as it can by the end of the year.
As things stand, the Liberals currently have 20 pieces of government legislation at various stages in the House of Commons, and another five bills before the Senate.
The Liberals made it a priority to push through a pair of affordability-focused pieces of legislation—Bill C-30 and Bill C-31— at the outset of the fall sitting.
Bill C-30—implementing a temporary doubling of GST rebates— received royal assent last month after MPs from all parties unanimously agreed to fast-track it. Cheques started hitting eligible Canadians' bank accounts last week.
The other, which would implement a pair of dental care and rent support benefits for low-income Canadians, is in the Senate, where the committee studying it is scheduled to complete its clause-by-clause review next Tuesday.
Holland said that the other bills that will be priorities for the Liberals to see passed over the next few weeks are Bill C-32, which implements the new measures from the fall economic update as well as a few outstanding Budget 2022 provisions, and gun control legislation Bill C-21.
"In terms of what else we can get done, you know, I think that's an open question," Holland said.
Also stitched into this motion, the Liberals are looking to give themselves the power—as they have previously—to adjourn the House of Commons a few days early in December, and in June.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
Canada
-
Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
World
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$473M more to Sandy Hook families in conspiracy theory case
Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra US$473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families to a staggering US$1.44 billion.
-
Palestinians join huge Fatah rally in Gaza Strip amid rift
Turning a huge park in Gaza City into a sea of yellow flags, tens of thousands of Palestinians on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat -- a rare public show of support for the Fatah faction in the heartland of its Islamist rival Hamas.
-
Arizona Democratic leads tighten in key races in days after midterm elections
Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake.
-
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law.
-
9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.
-
Top Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny loses fight over prison terms
Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost another court fight to protest his prison conditions Thursday.
Politics
-
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
-
PM appoints Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate, filling a vacancy in British Columbia.
-
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Health
-
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
-
Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup have been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Sci-Tech
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
-
Here are the best EVs with the longest driving range, Edmunds report
The term 'range anxiety' has been synonymous with EVs for most of their existence, but that shouldn't be the case anymore. Many EVs can now drive about 300 miles or well north of that, says a report my Edmunds.
Entertainment
-
Jury deliberations begin in rape civil case vs. Paul Haggis
Jurors began deliberating Thursday in a civil trial involving Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis and a publicist who accused him of rape.
-
'Sense of hopelessness': Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book
Michelle Obama said she struggled with a 'crushing sense of hopelessness' after the 2020 presidential election that was brought on by the death and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer of political and racial unrest and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has 'zero regrets' about a difficult period in her life.
Business
-
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
-
U.S. authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX: AP source
The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices.
-
Vaping company Juul announces layoffs amid lawsuits, government bans
Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition.
Lifestyle
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
Sports
-
Midfielder Osorio set to return post-concussion for Canada
In recent months, the Toronto FC midfielder was sidelined by post-concussion syndrome -- the result seemingly of a Xherdan Shaqiri elbow in a July 13 game against the Chicago Fire.
-
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy.
-
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star's release
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.