Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
On Tuesday in New Brunswick amid a Liberal caucus retreat, the prime minister released the details of a three-pronged plan aimed at low-to-modest income families, after the announcement was postponed last week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Following through on these commitments satisfy planks of the government's confidence-and-supply agreement with the New Democrats that were due by the end of the year, and provides the government -- under pressure to respond to Canadians' affordability concerns -- something to point to heading into the fall political season.
Trudeau touted the measures as being targeted at "the middle class and people working hard to join it, while we continue to be responsible with public finances."
"We are retaining fiscal firepower and at the same time ensuring that those who need support don't get left behind. The help we're announcing today will make a big difference for the people who get it in a targeted way that will not stoke inflation," Trudeau told reporters.
"These will be the very first pieces of legislation that we introduce when the House returns."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to speak to this plan in a press conference later this afternoon.
Last week at a meeting with his caucus, Singh signalled that the NDP had been pushing behind the scenes to see these measures implemented, telling reporters that his party was planning to "force" action on dental care, getting more help to people, and housing.
Newly-elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will also be reacting to the announcement on Tuesday.
DENTAL CARE TARGETED FOR DEC. 1
Trudeau released further information Tuesday about the promised first phase of a national dental care plan, focused on coverage for kids under the age of 12 with a family income of less than $90,000.
Instead of being ready to roll out a comprehensive national dental care program, the Liberals are moving ahead with what essentially amounts to a stop-gap measure to meet their commitment of ensuring eligible children under 12 receive the dental care they need, before the end of 2022.
For this program—which the government is calling the "Canada Dental Benefit"—Trudeau said the government's "target" implementation date is Dec. 1, pending legislation passing Parliament and receiving Royal Assent.
The program would cover expenses retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022.
According to the government, this benefit would provide payments up to $650 per child per year, depending on family income.
For example:
- $650 would be provided per child if the family’s adjusted net income is under $70,000;
- $390 would be provided per child if the family’s adjusted net income is between $70,000 and $79,999; and
- $260 would be provided per child if the family’s adjusted net income is between $80,000 and $89,999.
The first phase of dental care will provide eligible parents or guardians with "direct, up-front tax-free payments to cover dental expenses." However, in order to access the benefit, parents or guardians need to apply through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and attest that:
- Their child does not have access to private dental care coverage;
- They will have out of pocket dental care expenses for which they will use the benefit; and
- They understand they will need to provide receipts to verify out of pocket expenses occurred if required.
"Health Canada and the CRA are collaborating closely on an application platform that would deliver payments in a timely fashion. Further details on how and when to apply for the Benefit will be communicated in due course," said the government in a statement.
The Liberals estimate that 500,000 Canadian children would be eligible to have some of their dental care covered under this plan, and are vowing that receiving this benefit will not reduce any pre-existing federal income-tested benefits such as the Canada Child Benefit.
While only those under 12 years old will get first access, the program will expand to under-18 year olds, seniors, and people living with a disability in 2023. By 2025, it would be available to all Canadian families with incomes of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for anyone earning less than $70,000 annually.
The 2022 federal budget earmarked $5.3 billion to Health Canada over the next five years to oversee implementation of the dental care plan.
On Tuesday, Trudeau said that his government remains committed to seeing the full plan through.
HOUSING BENEFIT TOP-UP
The Liberals also plan to top up the $500 one-time rental support program called the Canada Housing Benefit, for renters with adjusted net incomes below $35,000 for families, or $20,000 for individuals, by the end of the year — pending parliamentary approval.
Inked into the NDP-Liberal deal, the top-up was included in the 2022 federal budget, with the government setting aside $475 million for those eligible this year. Now, the Liberals say the proposed funding totals $1.2 billion.
"People who currently receive hundreds of dollars in housing benefits each month through the program we introduced and co-fund with provinces and territories, can also apply to receive this additional support," Trudeau said Tuesday.
This is another attestation-based program that the CRA will deliver, so long as applicants have filed their 2021 tax return, are paying at least 30 per cent of their adjusted net income on shelter, and are paying rent for their own primary residence in Canada.
This pledge was just one of several housing affordability-related commitments made as part of the two-party agreement. Approximately 1.8 million low-income renters, including students, would be eligible for this support.
DOUBLING THE GST CREDIT
While not part of the NDP-Liberal deal, Singh has been calling for a GST rebate hike for some time. The coming hike will be temporary, lasting six months.
Adjusted to inflation, the GST/HST credit is a non-taxable payment made four times a year to individuals and families with low and modest incomes, meant to help offset the goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax they pay.
As the program currently stands, single Canadians with a maximum income of just over $49,000 receive $467 a year. Those who are married or common-law receive a maximum of $612 and an additional $161 is provided for each child under 19, depending on income.
Now — should the coming legislation to implement this boost pass — the government is estimating that:
- A single mother with one child and $30,000 in net income would receive $1,160 this year;
- A single senior with $20,000 in net income would receive $701 this year; and
- A couple with two children and $35,000 in net income would receive $1,401 this benefit year.
The government estimates that 11 million individuals and families would receive a boost through this increase, which is set to administer $2.5 billion in additional funding to current recipients as a one-time, lump-sum payment before the year’s end.
"This will provide hundreds of dollars of support to Canadians, including half of all families and more than half of all seniors in the country," Trudeau said.
More to come.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
NEW
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
-
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
-
Curiosity more than caring: How most Canadians say they feel about the Queen's death
A new poll suggests that while many Canadians plan to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week, the vast majority have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy.
World
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
-
-
'Village boy' from humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president
William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa's most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one.
-
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory Tuesday and killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers, Armenia's prime minister said, a large-scale attack that fuelled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
-
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
-
Elected U.S. official facing murder charge in journalist slaying
An elected official is due to be formally charged Tuesday with 'premeditated' murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
Health
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys
Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before U.S. Congress
The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by "teenagers, thieves and spies" and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
-
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
The story about high fuel prices was safe, editors agreed, even under the strict press laws of the United Arab Emirates. Instead, it unleashed a firestorm at Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved.
-
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3 per cent
Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.
Lifestyle
-
Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet
One fashion expert says this year's Emmy Awards red carpet looks declared a turning point in celebrity style: From crazy and loud, to elegance and classicism.
-
First Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto today
The first Canadian edition of the food world's prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.
-
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Sports
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks
He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.
-
Minnesota Timberwolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.