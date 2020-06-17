CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Liberals to present fiscal update in July
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:48AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference from Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
TORONTO -- The federal government will present a fiscal and economic update in July, CTV News has learned.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement today.
The 2020 federal budget was set to be tabled on March 30, but those plans were scrapped in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
More details to come…