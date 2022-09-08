Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a three-pronged plan to address affordability at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Vancouver today.
Cabinet ministers are gathering ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament with the economy and the cost-of-living crisis top of mind.
Two federal sources familiar with the plan say it will look to double some GST payments for six months, include help for Canadians struggling to pay their rent, and launch the first step of a national dental-care program.
The Canadian Press granted the sources anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public.
The Liberals already promised a $500, one-time top up to the Canada Housing Benefit and to start phasing in a national dental-care program in last April's budget.
Both are key demands from the NDP in the confidence and supply agreement that party made with the Liberals.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has made it clear that not moving on those priorities could kill that pact that would see his MPs support the Liberal minority government on key votes until 2025.
Singh has also been asking for top-ups to the GST rebate and Canada Child Benefit, but neither were included in the agreement with the Liberals.
The Canada Child Benefit is not expected to be included in today's plan, but an increase to GST payments for six months is part of it.
Canadians with low and modest incomes based on their annual tax filings receive a GST cheque every three months as a type of rebate for some of the GST they pay.
The current benefit is up to $467 a year for a single individual with a maximum income of just over $49,000, $612 for married or common-law couples, and another $161 for children under 19 years old. The amount received is adjusted depending on income.
The payments are indexed to inflation but the increase in 2022 is based on inflation in 2021, which means payments for the GST credit and most other federal benefits went up 2.4 per cent.
Inflation averaged more than twice that in the first seven months of 2022.
The cabinet meeting comes nearly one year after the Liberals held on to power in the 2021 election, but also days before a new Conservative leader is named.
Trudeau kicked off Wednesday's cabinet meeting with a speech acknowledging there are big challenges facing Canada and the world, but that he is energized to keep going and bring about the solutions the Liberal government is planning.
His comments, confirmed to The Canadian Press by two sources with knowledge of what was said, matched his repeated assertions, both publicly and privately, that he has no intention of stepping down before the next election.
Ministers were briefed at their meeting Wednesday afternoon by Michael Sabia, who is the deputy minister of finance, and private-sector economists, who helped paint a picture both of Canada's economy and inflationary pressures, and the global situation.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday there would be discussions around the table about how best to help Canadians most feeling the pinch of inflation, but without disrupting the federal fiscal balance.
The Liberal budget promised to introduce a national dental-care plan starting with coverage for children under the age of 12 in families with a household income below $90,000.
The first phase was expected to cost $300 million, rising to $1.7 billion annually once a full dental-care plan was implemented.
It is a complicated process because health delivery is a provincial responsibility and most provinces have some sort of dental-care coverage for low-income families already.
A $500 one-time top up to the housing allowance this year was budgeted to cost $475 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Video appears to show RCMP takedown of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect
A video captured Wednesday on Highway 11 in Saskatchewan appears to show the moment a suspect in the stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 wounded was taken into custody by police.
Canada
-
Spy service analyst appeals judge's decision to throw out his discrimination case
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee is appealing a Federal Court judge's decision to toss out his discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.
-
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
-
Saskatchewan stabbing alerts suggest RCMP learning from past mistakes: Experts
The RCMP's use of emergency alerts and public updates during their hunt for a stabbing suspect in Saskatchewan has prompted positive reviews from law enforcement experts, who see the moves as a sign the police force is learning from past mistakes.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
World
-
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, officials in Indiana said Wednesday.
-
Police say Memphis shooting spree suspect, 19, in custody
Police in Memphis, Tenn., said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long spree that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested.
-
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
-
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
-
Queen Elizabeth II postpones meeting of Privy Council on doctors' advice
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.
-
Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.
Politics
-
Five policy questions Tory leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre hasn't answered
As the race winds down, and with many expecting Pierre Poilievre to be named the party's next leader, here's a look at some of the pressing questions Poilievre hasn't yet answered - and is likely to face in the next general election.
-
Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets
Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.
-
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
-
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 per cent, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Entertainment
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Business
-
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that's on track to break a three-week losing streak.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Spy service analyst appeals judge's decision to throw out his discrimination case
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee is appealing a Federal Court judge's decision to toss out his discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.
Lifestyle
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.