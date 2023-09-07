Liberals tap judge to lead foreign interference public inquiry

The Peace Tower is pictured from the roof of the Centre Block during a media tour of the Centre Block restoration project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) The Peace Tower is pictured from the roof of the Centre Block during a media tour of the Centre Block restoration project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with a family as he visits Springridge Farm in Milton, Ont., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social