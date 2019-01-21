

OTTAWA - The Trudeau government is changing how Ottawa allocates nearly $2 billion worth of annual funding for First Nations elementary and secondary education.

Starting in April, the federal government will take a new approach it says will mean more predictable money for First Nations schools to make budgets comparable to the amounts received by public schools run by the provinces.

The federal government says the new model was developed after an extensive engagement process involving several organizations, including the Assembly of First Nations.

Under the approach, First Nations schools will also receive $1,500 per student every year towards language and cultural programs.

Ottawa is expected to spend $1.89 billion in 2018-19 on First Nations elementary and secondary education.

The annual commitment is set to increase each year until it rises slightly above $2 billion in 2020-21.