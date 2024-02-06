Liberals stand by Ukraine support, Poilievre suggests PM is 'big talker… little doer' ahead of trade vote
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers say Canada needs to continue to support Ukraine as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday of being a "big talker… little doer" when it comes to helping the country's war efforts.
Renewed conversation around Canada's backing of Ukraine comes as MPs are about to vote to pass the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, and as a new Angus Reid survey indicates Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters.
"What's most important here in my opinion, is to explain to Canadians and to the world, what the reality of the situation in Ukraine is. Yes, the war is happening in Ukraine. However, it is also a war for us," Freeland said in French, speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.
"We need to understand what the goal of Vladimir Putin is. Putin wants to change the world… wants to rewrite the rules that we have established in the world," Freeland said. "He wants a world in which it is the strongest countries with the largest armies that are able to control everyone else. This would not be a good world for Canadians."
Also speaking to reporters, Treasury Board President Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly—fresh back from a visit to Ukraine—said that Tuesday's vote to pass the trade deal revamp legislation to the Senate will signal to allied countries that Canada's support remains steadfast, "as long as it takes."
"We know that the Conservatives will let down Ukrainians. Poilievre has been talking a lot about, and crying about the importance of freedom, but the reality we know that he's about freedom for some and not for all," Joly said.
The Liberals have been highly critical of Poilievre's rejection of the trade bill and his stated reasoning is being concerned over carbon pricing promotion and the wording within it, despite Ukraine already having a carbon price.
Trudeau and his MPs have repeatedly made the case in public and through direct targeted ads in ridings with sizable Ukrainian diasporas that the Conservatives have turned their backs on the war-torn country.
On Monday, the Conservatives tried to pass an amendment to the trade pact implementation legislation known as Bill C-57, seeking to send the bill back to the committee study stage to remove "all references to carbon pricing and carbon leakage." That effort failed with all other parties voting to reject the change and uphold the legislation as drafted.
Angus Reid's latest data indicates that "on average" Canadians see the Conservatives voting against the trade deal revamp as a "net negative" for the country's international reputation and for trust in a potential future Conservative government to stand up for allied countries in the future.
Bracing for the Conservatives to once again vote against the legislation Tuesday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said it's a "question of principle."
"We know where the Conservatives stand. I think you've heard them in the House of Commons and you've heard their mealy-mouth excuses for not supporting our brothers and sisters in Ukraine in their fight against a Russian aggressor," Miller said. "Our government's support will not wane."
Asked about his Ukraine positioning during a Montreal press conference Tuesday, Poilievre pivoted to attacking Trudeau, pointing to the recently-revived acrimony over the embarrassing invitation extended to a Nazi veteran during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada last year.
"Justin Trudeau is a big talker and a little doer when it comes to Ukraine," Poilievre said.
"He's made all these announcements of hundreds of millions of dollars of different equipment that he's never actually delivered," he said.
Poilievre vowed a federal Conservative government would do more for Ukraine, including by giving Ukrainians missiles that Canada planned to dispose of, and by changing environmental laws to promote natural gas exports to Europe to "break European dependence" on "evil dictator" Vladimir Putin's Russian energy supply.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
BREAKING Chile ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash, sources says
Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in the south of the country, three sources told Reuters.
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
W5 New video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
DEVELOPING Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Bolts appeared to be missing from plug door that flew off Boeing jet: agency
A door panel that flew off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight on Jan. 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to an initial report by a U.S. safety board investigating the incident.
-
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
The top U.S. aviation regulator says oversight of Boeing 'is not delivering safe aircraft'
The new chief of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that his agency is midway through a review of manufacturing at Boeing, but he already knows that changes must be made in how the government oversees the aircraft manufacturer.
Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
Senate deal on border security and Ukraine aid faces defeat as Republicans ready to block bill
A bipartisan Senate deal intended to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico faced almost certain defeat Tuesday as Senate Republicans signalled their opposition.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Canada sanctions Hamas leaders as Joly says more aid must reach Gaza Strip
Canada has sanctioned nearly a dozen militants in response to the brutal attack by Hamas and other groups on Israel last year.
-
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Drugmakers deepen efforts to tap into booming market for obesity drugs
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
Sharing own story of suicidal ideation, health minister says more discussion needed on MAID for mental illness
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
Not wearing a mask during COVID-19 health emergency isn’t a free speech right, U.S. appeals court says
A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents' refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment.
Manitoba researcher helps uncover secrets of beluga whale communications
A new study with a Manitoba connection is amplifying how geography plays a role in the way Canadian beluga whales communicate with each other.
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Students, alumni celebrate 50th anniversary of KISS concert in SAIT gymnasium
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) students, instructors and alumni are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a concert held in the school's gymnasium by one of the most iconic rock bands ever.
Canadians celebrated at 66th Grammy Awards
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
The top U.S. aviation regulator says oversight of Boeing 'is not delivering safe aircraft'
The new chief of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that his agency is midway through a review of manufacturing at Boeing, but he already knows that changes must be made in how the government oversees the aircraft manufacturer.
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes named to NBA All-Star game as injury replacement
Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been named one of two injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
Canadian artistic swimmer Simoneau wins gold at world aquatics championships
Artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau won Canada's first gold medal at the 2024 world aquatic championships Tuesday with a winning performance in the women's solo free competition.
Super Bowl is expected to smash betting records. 68M U.S. adults set to wager legally or otherwise
Nearly 68 million American adults -- about one in four -- plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.