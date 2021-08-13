OTTAWA -- The Trudeau government is promoting Wayne Eyre in what can only be seen as a clear signal it plans to keep the infantry officer as commander of Canada's military.

The Department of National Defence announced Eyre's promotion from lieutenant-general to full general this morning following what was described as a small ceremony presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

The Defence Department also said Eyre would continue to serve as acting chief of the defence staff, though his promotion suggests the government is considering keeping him there permanently.

Eyre has held the position since February, when Admiral Art McDonald voluntarily stepped down amid a military police investigation into his conduct.

That investigation ended last week and resulted in no charges.

McDonald and the government have since been at odds over the admiral's stated plan to return, with cabinet ordering McDonald to remain on leave until it can decide what to with him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.