Liberals sign school food deal with Newfoundland and Labrador
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed a deal to expand school food programs in Newfoundland and Labrador.
It becomes the first province to sign on to the federal government's plan for a national school food program.
Trudeau's government set aside $1 billion over five years in the last budget to expand access to provincial school food after the NDP put pressure on the Liberals to fund the program.
As part of the deal, Newfoundland and Labrador will receive
approximately $9.1 million over three years.
The government says the money will allow the province to expand school food programs to 4,100 more kids this school year.
A government official says First Nations on reserve have already received funding for this school year, but details have not yet been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
LIVE SOON 'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Gunman believed to be a 14-year-old in Georgia school shooting that left at least 4 dead, CNN sources say
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, is believed to be a 14-year-old male, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Canadian researchers find signs of awareness in comatose patient, study says
Researchers in London, Ont., say they were able to detect awareness in a comatose patient with a brain injury -- a finding they say 'opens the door' to providing better care with the hope of more accurately predicting critically injured patients' prognosis for recovery.
Giller Prize releases long list, drops Scotiabank from name
The group of authors in contention for this year’s $100,000 Giller Prize has been whittled down to 12, but one name is notably absent from the list: Scotiabank.
Four natural disasters across Canada led to record number of insurance claims: bureau
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.
-
Gunman believed to be a 14-year-old in Georgia school shooting that left at least 4 dead, CNN sources say
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, is believed to be a 14-year-old male, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
Grenfell Tower was a 'death trap' after failures by U.K. government and industry, inquiry says
A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire concluded Wednesday that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a 'death trap' where 72 people lost their lives.
Belarus' president pardons 30 political prisoners
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 30 people Wednesday who were serving prison sentences for 'protest-related crimes,' his press service said. It's the third time in three months that the authoritarian leader has pardoned prisoners.
Boko Haram militants on motorcycles attacked a Nigerian village, killing over 100, residents say
At least 100 villagers were killed in northeastern Nigeria when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes, residents said Wednesday, the latest killings in Africa's longest struggle with militancy.
JD Vance's Catholicism helped shape his views. So did this little-known group of Catholic thinkers
By his own account, Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s 2019 conversion to Catholicism provided a spiritual fulfillment he couldn’t find in his Yale education or career success.
U.S. accuses Russia of using state media to spread disinformation ahead of the November election
The Biden administration announced wide-ranging actions Wednesday meant to call out Russian influence in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, unsealing criminal charges against two employees of a Russian state-run media company and seizing internet domains used by the Kremlin to spread disinformation.
Farmers caught in crossfire as China targets Canadian canola for investigation
Prairie farmers are bracing for a financial hit in the wake of China saying it will launch an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
'Enthusiastic amateur' finds 'remarkable' Pictish ring buried for more than 1,000 years
A 'remarkable' Pictish ring with 'an intricate setting' was discovered in Scotland by an amateur archeologist after being buried for more than 1,000 years.
Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind
Boeing will attempt to return its problem-plagued capsule from the International Space Station later this week -- with empty seats.
Musk's Starlink backtracks and says it will comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
A prosecutor asks for charges to be reinstated against Alec Baldwin in the 'Rust' case
A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie, according to a court filing made public Wednesday.
Cummings, Bachman reach settlement over the Guess Who name with former bandmates
A long-running battle over the Guess Who name has come to an end.
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Nvidia is suddenly in trouble
Nvidia, the AI chipmaking titan that was briefly the world’s most valuable company, has suddenly found itself in an unfamiliar position: a major rut.
OPINION Opinion: I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
'You're crazy!': Sprinter fails to qualify for 100m final, but proposes to girlfriend in front of 40,000 people
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola may have failed to qualify for the final of the T63 100 metres, but the Italian secured a 'yes' from his ecstatic girlfriend after proposing to her in the stands of the Stade de France after the race.
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Vancouver home sales fall 17% in August despite interest rate cuts: real estate board
Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region dropped 17.1 per cent in August from a year earlier and were more than a quarter below the 10-year seasonal average.
Police seek 2 suspects captured on video setting vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police are seeking two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera lighting a vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill on Tuesday.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
'She was kind, she was brilliant': family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen killed in bike crash
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
OC Transpo looking at 5 scenarios to address potential deficit as mayor calls for $140 million in funding
OC Transpo is looking at five scenarios to address a potential $130 million to $150 million deficit a year over the next five years, if the federal and provincial governments do not provide new funding to support the transit service.
Hectic first day of school in Renfrew County with no school buses
It was the first day of school for students and parents across Renfrew County Wednesday, and adding to the anxiety of a new school year was the fact that school buses are still not running.
Quebec 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon says drop in motivation is why he's leaving
Quebec 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon says he is leaving office because he lost motivation to do the job.
Whooping cough cases surging in Quebec: public health
Cases of whooping cough are surging in Quebec, and the number of cases during the current outbreak is much higher than the few hundred seen in the average year.
Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting
Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.
St. Albert teen swimmer wins first silver at Paralympics
St. Albert swimmer Reid Maxwell won a silver medal in the men's 400-metre freestyle at the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.
Two people killed in small plane crash at Peace River airport
Two people were killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta on Tuesday.
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
Five things to know heading into the fall season for the Maritimes
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at 'extremely high rates of speed' between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.
Saskatchewan's trade, agriculture ministers pen letter, calling for swift resolution of canola dispute with China
Both Saskatchewan's trade and agriculture ministers have sent their concerns to Ottawa regarding an ongoing dispute involving Canadian canola shipped to China.
University of Regina says it has a record number of students enrolled
The University of Regina (U of R) says it has seen its highest enrollment ever, with 17,409 students registered for the fall term.
BREAKING Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Saskatoon police seize kilos of meth and fentanyl
Two Saskatoon men face drug trafficking charges after police seized a sizeable stash of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and cash on Friday.
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Tractor collides with hydro pole, closes road in Perth South
A tractor that left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole this afternoon will see the road closed for the next several hours.
Driver nabbed during back-to-school safety blitz
Police have nabbed a driver during the London police’s back-to-school safety blitz.
Police arrest Orangeville man following alleged carjacking
A man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Orangeville on Monday faces several charges.
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
Barrie police issue 25 tickets on first day of school in safety zones
Barrie police issued more than two dozen tickets on the first day of school Tuesday, targeting drivers in community safety zones.
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.
B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash
Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Lethbridge police lay charges in grandparent scam that allegedly used AI to trick victims
Lethbridge police have laid charges against two people in connection with a recent grandparent scheme that allegedly utilized artificial intelligence (AI).
Brooks man caught driving 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive
Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.
Algoma OPP say impaired driver struck tree, beer cans were strewn around vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police say they found beer cans strewn on the road after hearing reports that a pickup truck hit a tree in Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island.
$106K prize attracting international teams to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., curling tournament
It is only the second annual fall classic curling tournament in Sault Ste. Marie, but the number of teams and amount of the prize purse has grown exponentially.
Funding will boost housing construction in the Sault
Hundreds of new housing units will soon come to Sault Ste. Marie thanks to recent funding from the provincial government.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.