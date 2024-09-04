Politics

    • Liberals sign school food deal with Newfoundland and Labrador

    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed a deal to expand school food programs in Newfoundland and Labrador.

    It becomes the first province to sign on to the federal government's plan for a national school food program.

    Trudeau's government set aside $1 billion over five years in the last budget to expand access to provincial school food after the NDP put pressure on the Liberals to fund the program.

    As part of the deal, Newfoundland and Labrador will receive

    approximately $9.1 million over three years.

    The government says the money will allow the province to expand school food programs to 4,100 more kids this school year.

    A government official says First Nations on reserve have already received funding for this school year, but details have not yet been released.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

