Liberals set to introduce promised child-care legislation
Families Minister Karina Gould is expected to introduce legislation today to strengthen child care in Canada, which is likely to include an effort to secure a long-term role for Ottawa in the new national daycare system.
The Liberal government brought in a national child-care plan that would cut daycare fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year -- and down to an average of $10 per day by 2026.
The 2021 federal budget pledged $30 billion in new spending on the national child-care system over five years, with another $9.2 billion annually coming after that.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later tasked Gould with introducing "federal child-care legislation to strengthen and protect a high-quality Canada-wide child-care system."
Earlier this year, Gould said the bill would enshrine the principles that provinces and territories agreed to in funding agreements with Ottawa, including the pledge to cut parent fees and create more spaces.
The Liberals promised to introduce the legislation by the end of this year in the confidence-and-supply agreement that would see the New Democrats support the minority government through to 2025.
That agreement specifies the legislation would ensure "that child-care agreements have long-term protected funding that prioritizes non-profit and public spaces."
The Liberal government of former prime minister Paul Martin signed child-care deals with the provinces with the goal of creating a national daycare system in 2005, but Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper cancelled the agreements after he came to power the next year.
Enshrining the role of the federal government in the national child-care system could be one way to make it harder to dismantle should another party win the next election.
A consultation document obtained by The Canadian Press earlier this year suggested the legislation could commit to "ongoing collaboration" between the federal, provincial and territorial governments over the system, including a pledge for "sustained federal funding."
It also suggested legislation could require annual public reports and a national advisory council as part of "various mechanisms" to ensure federal accountability.
At the same time, the paper suggested the legislation would not "impose requirements" on provinces, territories or Indigenous Peoples, or set conditions for funding outlined in one-on-one deals.
Those funding agreements did include provisions that would allow the federal government to use the stick of withholding funding if certain benchmarks go unmet, but Gould has previously suggested the Liberals would try to avoid taking that approach.
"Each province and territory has publicly committed to meeting these benchmarks," Gould said in a March interview with The Canadian Press.
"So not only do they have to explain it to the federal government if they don't, but they also have to explain it to the people, the citizens of their jurisdiction."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
