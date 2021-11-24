OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is expected to introduce a new pandemic aid bill Tuesday afternoon that will prolong certain benefits for businesses and workers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to address reporters at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

It’s one of four pieces of legislation the Liberals are prioritizing amid the start of the new parliamentary session.

In October, Freeland announced that a number of pre-existing COVID-19 supports were expiring and being replaced with more “targeted” programs that would end up costing the government $7.4 billion.

The Canada Recovery Benefit was replaced by the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit for those whose work is directly impacted by government-imposed lockdowns.

Freeland also announced the implementation of the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program and the Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program to help hard-hit sectors. They replaced the wage and rent subsidies.

The Canada Recovery Hiring Program was also extended, as well as the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

The government was able to prolong support until Nov. 20, 2021 through regulatory powers, but now requires legislation to have them pushed to a new expiration date in the spring.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole indicated on Tuesday, during CTV News’ throne speech special, that the party is studying the bill.

“We're looking at the new bill they're proposing right now… In the election, we said hospitality and tourism need help, need assistance. That's where we want to direct aid,” said O’Toole.

“But, we also know the out of control, no accountability measures of the Liberal government led to a lot of fraud, led to organized crime defrauding the government. So we want to make sure that they close loopholes, they tighten measures.”

On her way into Wednesday’s caucus meeting, Deputy Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said whether or not the party would be supporting the bill was on the agenda to be discussed during that closed-door meeting with all MPs.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet indicated the party was likely to back it, but has one point of contention.

“Basically, we agree with the principles. There's one thing which might be a preoccupation to us: It's the fact that workers from the arts and culture sector do not seem to be included or supported in any way at this point. But beside this issue, we support the idea that we understand as being the intent of C-2, then we will see what's the best way to have it go through the whole process,” he said at Wednesday’s post-caucus press conference.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to underscore that the government shouldn’t anticipate an automatic green light from the New Democrats.

“The Liberals shouldn't expect us to support their bills, any of them. It’ll only be the case that we support if there's a benefit to Canadians,” he said.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello.