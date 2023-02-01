Liberals set to introduce law delaying expansion of medically assisted dying regime
The federal government is expected to introduce a law as early as Thursday to delay the extension of medically assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Justice Minister David Lametti announced in December that Ottawa intended to seek the delay after hearing concerns the health-care system might not be prepared for an expanded regime, but he did not offer a timeline on the length of the delay.
An update to assisted dying law that passed in 2021 put a two-year clock on the extension of eligibility that runs out in March.
The Liberal government did not originally plan for that law to extend assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness, but it approved a Senate amendment to do so.
Senators argued that excluding people with mental illness would conflict with their Charter right to equal treatment.
Conservative MP Michael Cooper says the government's decision to seek a delay underscores its "reckless approach" to expanding the regime, and he says Liberals should scrap the expansion entirely.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Liberals set to introduce law delaying expansion of medically assisted dying regime
The federal government is expected to introduce a law as early as Thursday to delay the extension of medically assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
'We're all Tyre': Mourners gather for Nichols' funeral
Tyre Nichols ' family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral intended to celebrate his life three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police that has sparked a new round of calls for police reform.
Canada
-
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
World
-
Taiwan activates defences in response to China incursions
Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy.
-
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
-
Trump's fundraising for presidential bid gets off to modest start
Donald Trump's bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about US$7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures released on Tuesday.
-
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.
-
Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust an African-born Black lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she has made critical of Israel -- and as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks.
-
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
A Romanian court on Wednesday upheld a second 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said.
Politics
-
Liberals set to introduce law delaying expansion of medically assisted dying regime
The federal government is expected to introduce a law as early as Thursday to delay the extension of medically assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
-
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
-
NDP seeks to probe federal contracts with other consulting firms -- not just McKinsey
The NDP is calling on a House of Commons committee to expand its study of federal contracts awarded to McKinsey & Company and include other consulting firms that have received large contracts.
Health
-
Amid new standards, do you have a loved one in long-term care? Share your story
New guidelines on long-term care services by the Health Standards Organization say residents should receive at least four hours of direct care each day. If you or a loved one are living in long-term care, we want to hear from you.
-
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
-
U.S. CDC advises against using EzriCare eye drops, investigates dozens of infections and one death in 11 states
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it conducts an investigation into at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and one death.
Sci-Tech
-
Anti-Asian hate 'runs the gamut,' racist Yelp reviews show
In 2022, San Francisco-based Yelp removed more than 2,000 racist business reviews before they went online -- a nearly 10-fold jump over the year before.
-
Halifax university's technology to help U.S. find missing soldiers on ex-battlefields
An archeological team from Saint Mary's University will travel to France this summer to use ground-penetrating radar and other technology to assist a United States defence agency recover and identify military personnel missing since the Second World War.
-
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Entertainment
-
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.
-
Beyonce announces much anticipated 'Renaissance' world tour
Beyonce is taking her "Renaissance" global -- the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
Business
-
What is Hindenburg Research firm accusing Adani Group of fraud?
Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world's richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of 'a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.'
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading as it fell more than 100 points, while U.S. markets also fell ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision this afternoon.
-
Investors not walking the talk when voting on climate commitments, report
A report from an investor-focused advocacy group raises questions about how well some of Canada's biggest investors are meeting their climate commitments. The report from Investors for Paris Compliance (IPC) looks at the voting records on shareholder proposals by 19 Canadian members of Climate Action 100+, a global coalition with around 700 members representing over $68 trillion in assets under management.
Lifestyle
-
Prying eyes: Neighbours win privacy feud with U.K. Tate Modern art gallery
The U.K. Supreme Court says people who live in glass houses have a right to privacy too.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Is working from home or the office better? Some Canadians weigh in
News that she'd be headed back to the office was very welcoming for English instructor Kathy Andvaag, after more than two years teaching from her “dark” and “cold” basement.
Sports
-
John Herdman says while he has got job offers, he is staying on as Canada coach
John Herdman is staying put. After a morning of speculation fuelled by a New Zealand report that the Canada men's soccer coach had agreed to take over the 105th-ranked All Whites, Herdman and Canada Soccer put out the fire with a statement Wednesday.
-
Griner's return, free agency raises charter flight concerns
Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her.
-
LeBron James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list
LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA's assists list as he closes in on becoming the league's career scoring leader.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Why you need winter tires
A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and 'Full Self-Driving' features, according to a regulatory filing.
-
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?
Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.