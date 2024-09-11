Liberals put up united front after fractious summer at Nanaimo retreat
Liberal MPs will have one last chance to tell their leader how they think their party can improve their political prospects before they return to Ottawa to face off against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons.
The three-day retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., was the first chance for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team to address him as a group since they lost a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto to Poilievre's Conservatives.
The loss led to a fractious summer, and the focus of the gathering has been to reunite the party and turn their focus to the Tories.
Despite grumblings before the retreat, Liberals who spoke publicly on the sidelines of the meetings have, so far, expressed positivity about their approach to the coming election year.
The prime minister is expected to answer questions about the closed-door meetings today before the MPs disband.
They will reconvene in Ottawa Monday for the start of the fall sitting when they will immediately face their next test: a strongly contested byelection in another long-held Liberal riding.
FACT CHECK: A look at the false and misleading claims made during the Trump-Harris debate
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift endorsement

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift endorsement
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in B.C. homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
'EI kind of folks': Cape Breton MP criticized for comment about Atlantic Canadians
Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is taking some heat for a remark about Atlantic Canadians.
A man who has brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight
A man who has brain damage and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a shopkeeper in London had his decades-old conviction quashed Wednesday by an appeals court troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Oliver Campbell, who suffered cognitive impairment as a baby and struggles with his concentration and memory, was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer said were coerced. “The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years," Campbell said. “I can start my life an innocent man.” Campbell, now in his 50s, was convicted of the robbery and murder of Baldev Hoondle, who was shot in the head in his shop in the Hackney area of east London in July 1990. He had a previous appeal rejected in 1994 and was released from prison in 2002 on conditions that could have returned him to prison if he got into trouble. Defense lawyer Michael Birnbaum said police lied to Campbell and “badgered and bullied” him into giving a false confession by admitting he pulled the trigger in an accident. He was interviewed more than a dozen times, including sessions without either a lawyer or other adult present. His learning disability put him “out of his depth” and he was "simply unable to do justice to himself,” Birnbaum said. He said the admissions were nonsense riddled with inconsistencies that contradicted facts in the case. At trial, he testified that he was not involved in the robbery and had been somewhere else though he couldn't remember where. A co-defendant, Eric Samuels, who has since died, pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, he told his lawyer Campbell was not the gunman and later told others Campbell wasn’t with him during the robbery. Lawyers continued to advocate for Campbell that he wasn't the killer and his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates potential injustices. The three judges on the Court of Appeal rejected most of Birnbaum's grounds for appeal but said they were troubled by the conviction in light of a new understanding of the reliability of admissions from someone with a mental disability. The panel quashed the conviction as 'unsafe,' and refused to order a retrial.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'EI kind of folks': Cape Breton MP criticized for comment about Atlantic Canadians
Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is taking some heat for a remark about Atlantic Canadians.
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in B.C. homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
B.C. man allowed to keep Great Dane in condo where pets prohibited: tribunal
A B.C. man has won his fight to keep a Great Dane in his condo – despite the building’s ban on pets.
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift endorsement
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus, but politics in view
The U.S. is remembering the lives taken and those reshaped by 9/11, marking an anniversary laced this year with presidential campaign politics.
From convict to combatant, Ukraine enlists prisoners to fight Russian forces
Lurking in the bushes near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine is a unit of men who have two things in common: The short amount of time they have served defending their nation and time spent behind bars.
French authorities foiled 3 plots targeting the Paris Olympics, counterterrorism prosecutor says
French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted the summer events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Sinaloa shootouts sparks fear of intra-cartel war in Mexico
Shootouts in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa have kindled fears that an intra-cartel war is about to break out in the wake of the arrest of legendary trafficker, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in July.
A man who has brain damage has a murder conviction reversed after a 34-year fight
A man who has brain damage and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a shopkeeper in London had his decades-old conviction quashed Wednesday by an appeals court troubled by the possibility police elicited a false confession from a mentally vulnerable man. Oliver Campbell, who suffered cognitive impairment as a baby and struggles with his concentration and memory, was 21 when he was jailed in 1991 after being convicted based partly on admissions his lawyer said were coerced. “The fight for justice is finally over after nearly 34 years," Campbell said. “I can start my life an innocent man.” Campbell, now in his 50s, was convicted of the robbery and murder of Baldev Hoondle, who was shot in the head in his shop in the Hackney area of east London in July 1990. He had a previous appeal rejected in 1994 and was released from prison in 2002 on conditions that could have returned him to prison if he got into trouble. Defense lawyer Michael Birnbaum said police lied to Campbell and “badgered and bullied” him into giving a false confession by admitting he pulled the trigger in an accident. He was interviewed more than a dozen times, including sessions without either a lawyer or other adult present. His learning disability put him “out of his depth” and he was "simply unable to do justice to himself,” Birnbaum said. He said the admissions were nonsense riddled with inconsistencies that contradicted facts in the case. At trial, he testified that he was not involved in the robbery and had been somewhere else though he couldn't remember where. A co-defendant, Eric Samuels, who has since died, pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, he told his lawyer Campbell was not the gunman and later told others Campbell wasn’t with him during the robbery. Lawyers continued to advocate for Campbell that he wasn't the killer and his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates potential injustices. The three judges on the Court of Appeal rejected most of Birnbaum's grounds for appeal but said they were troubled by the conviction in light of a new understanding of the reliability of admissions from someone with a mental disability. The panel quashed the conviction as 'unsafe,' and refused to order a retrial.
Singh to talk policy priorities at second day of NDP caucus retreat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to have more to share today about the progressive policies his team intends to prioritize, and his red lines, when Parliament resumes next week.
-
PHAC explains reason for pulling COVID-19 vaccines before new ones approved
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it asked provinces to get rid of existing COVID-19 vaccines to avoid confusion with new formulations that will have the same drug identification number.
-
Spacewalking is the new domain of the rich as billionaire attempts first private spacewalk
First came space tourism. Now comes an even bigger thrill for the monied masses: spacewalking.
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for U.S. president after debate ends
Calls for more protections for Canadian bank clients amid rise in scams
Givenchy names Sarah Burton, designer of Princess of Wales' wedding dress, new creative director
Miami Dolphins coaches, players react to 'emotional' and 'triggering' footage of Tyreek Hill traffic stop
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
