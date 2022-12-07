Liberals propose changes to foreign investment screening to protect national security
The Liberal government is aiming to address evolving national security concerns by proposing several changes to Canada's investment screening law, including giving broader powers to the industry minister.
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne introduced the changes on Wednesday afternoon.
Proposed amendments to the Investment Canada Act would require foreign investors to notify the federal government about investments in certain business sectors.
Sectors will be identified through regulation following the passing of the bill, said a government official in a technical briefing.
In a news conference, Champagne provided insight on what sectors will be subject to the pre-notification requirement.
"You can rest assured it's going to include critical minerals, sensitive technologies and anything about personal data," Champagne said.
The minister said geopolitics have "vastly changed" in recent years and that Canada needs to address the challenges facing its economic and national security.
"To protect Canadian interests, to secure our resources, and to keep Canadians safe, we are doing the most significant update of the law in more than a decade," he said.
The changes would give the industry minister the authority to impose interim conditions on an investment and, after consultation with the public safety minister, to order a further national security review of an investment.
With the agreement of the public safety minister, the industry minister would also be able to accept binding undertakings from investors.
Other changes include stronger penalties for non-compliance and allowing Canada to share case-specific information with international counterparts.
There will also be new rules protecting sensitive information during judicial reviews.
Champagne's ministerial mandate letter directs him to promote economic security and combat foreign interference by modernizing the act to strengthen the national security review process and better address threats posed by investments from abroad.
He was also told to use all tools, including the Investment Canada Act, to ensure the protection and development of Canada's critical minerals.
Canada sees critical mineral exploration, extraction, processing and manufacturing as key to becoming a global leader in the production of batteries and other clean technologies.
In October, the government announced plans to restrict the involvement of foreign state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sector amid a global rush for the resources and growing tensions with China.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
