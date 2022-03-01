OTTAWA -- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberal government will soon introduce new gun-control legislation.

Mendicino tells the House of Commons public safety committee today the bill will be "very proactive," though he did not provide specifics on timing or elements of the legislation.

The move could revive some federal measures that did not pass before last year's general election and flesh out new proposals made during the subsequent campaign.

The Liberals have promised a mandatory buyback of banned assault-style firearms.

They have also pledged to work with any province or territory that wants to ban handguns, earmarking at least $1 billion for the effort.

The Liberals have also said they will crack down on high-capacity firearm magazines and do more to combat gun smuggling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.