The Liberal government will announce on Monday that it intends to ban single-use plastics by 2021, a source tells CTV News.

The move follows a vote last fall by the European Union’s parliament that would force all member states to outlaw single-use plastic cutlery, straws, stir-sticks and cotton swabs by 2021. The United Kingdom is planning to ban the same items.

The exact products that will be banned in Canada will be determined after public consultations, according to a source.

The announcement comes amid growing concern about plastic polluting global oceans.

Last year, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union adopted the Ocean Plastics Charter, which commits to moving “toward a more resource-efficient and sustainable approach to the management of plastics.” That includes “working with industry towards 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, or, where viable alternatives do not exist, recoverable, plastics by 2030.” The U.S. and Japan did not sign.

An estimated 150 million tonnes of discarded plastics are dumped into oceans worldwide annually, according to the federal government.

Shopping bags, straws, plastic utensils and take-out containers make up more than a third of Canada’s plastic waste, the government says. Less than 11 per cent of plastics are recycled in Canada. About nine per cent are recycled globally.

Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips has also said his government was considering a ban, telling The Canadian Press in March that “plastics is a priority from the government’s point of view, particularly as we talk about plastics in our waterways.”