OTTAWA -- Finance Minister Bill Morneau has tabled a motion in the House of Commons to move on the Liberal’s promised tax cut for the middle class.

The Liberals had pledged, and restated in the speech from the throne last week, that the first item of business they'd advance would be a middle class tax cut, as they did in 2015. While it was thought they’d table a bill to implement this, the government has instead introduced a ways and means motion seeking the House's approval to increase the basic personal income tax exemption by $2,000, to $15,000.

Morneau and his associate and Minister for Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier made the announcement in the foyer on Monday morning.

The motion proposes to amend the Income Tax Act, to make it so that by 2030 Canadians will pay no federal taxes on the first $15,000 they earn. The change is being implemented gradually though, meaning that in 2020 the proposed adjustment amounts to a just-under-$1,000 increase to the basic personal income amount, up to $13,229 from the current $12,298.

The government projects that 20 million Canadians’ taxes will be cut as a result, once it is fully phased in, saving single Canadians $300 in tax a year, and saving families an estimated $600. The top one per cent of Canadians will not benefit from this increase and the increase in the basic personal income amount is being gradually reduced for people who make more than $150,473.

Morneau said he is confident the Liberal minority will be able to find the support needed to see this motion pass in time to be implemented by 2020.

More to come.