OTTAWA -- The Liberals are moving ahead with promised changes to federal drug policy, including a directive to prosecute only the most serious possession offences.

The federal government also launched a national consultation on supervised-consumption sites, with a view to making them better, and announced nearly $600,000 in funding for a new Toronto project to offer a safe supply of opioids.

Health Canada also granted a federal exemption to a health-care centre in that city to operate a temporary overdose-prevention site at the local COVID-19 isolation shelter.

The moves come in the wake of a spike in opioid-related deaths since the pandemic began in Canada, a trend that federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu calls devastating.

They also follow a 2019 Liberal election promise to improve supervised-consumption sites and offer first-time, non-violent offenders less punitive measures for simple drug possession charges.

The Liberals said they wanted to shift the approach to illegal drugs so that it is seen as more of a public health issue than a criminal one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.