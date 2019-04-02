OTTAWA -- The entire national Liberal caucus will be meeting Tuesday night in Ottawa, to discuss whether Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott can remain members of the party caucus, sources tell CTV News.

This comes after former attorney general Wilson-Raybould sent a letter to all of her Liberal MP colleagues indicating that she wants to remain a member of the Liberal team and offering a detailed explanation of her current position on the SNC-Lavalin scandal swirling around her.

In the letter, Wilson-Raybould stops short of explicitly saying that she still has confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though the Vancouver-Granville MP says she believes that she, the Liberals, and their leader all still share the same vision for Canada.

“I know many of you are angry, hurt, and frustrated. And frankly so am I, and I can only speak for myself. I am angry, hurt, and frustrated because I feel and believe I was upholding the values that we all committed to. In giving the advice I did, and taking the steps I did, I was trying to help protect the Prime Minister and the government from a horrible mess,” Wilson-Raybould writes in the letter, obtained by CTV News.

“I am not the one who tried to interfere in sensitive proceedings, I am not the one who made it public, and I am not the one who publicly denied what happened. But I am not going to go over all of the details here again. Enough has been said.”

Her new letter hit the inboxes of the 179-member Liberal caucus around noon, just as the 77 Liberal MPs who represent Ontario ridings were gathering to discuss whether Wilson-Raybould and Philpott, a fellow former cabinet minister should be able to remain members of the Liberal team.

Some MPs who were entering the Ontario caucus meeting said they still hadn’t had a chance to read it. Other regional and issue-specific caucuses of Liberal MPs have either discussed the matter already, or plan to meet to discuss her and Philpott’s status in caucus.

In the letter, Wilson-Raybould says that the choice is ultimately up to her Liberal colleagues, but she implores them to consider that “the choice that is before you is about what kind of party you want to be a part of, what values it will uphold, the vision that animates it, and indeed the type of people it will attract and make it up.”

“If indeed our caucus is to be a microcosm of the country it is about whether we are a caucus of inclusion or exclusion; of dialogue and searching for understanding or shutting out challenging views and perspectives; and ultimately of the old ways of doing business, or new ones that look to the future,” she wrote.

In the letter she also spoke of the Liberals’ 2015 election commitment to do politics differently, more transparently, and by empowering MPs.

“I believed we were going to uphold the highest standards that support the public interest, and not simply make choices to create partisan advantage,” she wrote.

She said the vision that the Liberals came into power with was “one of the main reasons I had no hesitation to stand up for what I believed to be right and necessary for the country since September 2018 regarding SNC-Lavalin was because of my belief in that vision.”

Wilson-Raybould has alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and attempted political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin from nearly a dozen senior government officials, have dominated the political agenda in Ottawa since they were first reported in February.

Since she testified to the allegations, Trudeau has faced calls to resign, the House of Commons has been largely usurped by opposition-prompted procedural moves, and several other high-profile officials have resigned amid insistence that nothing improper occurred.

Liberal MPs not pleased

On their way into the Ontario caucus meeting, most MPs declined to comment, saying that what happens in caucus is meant to stay in caucus, and that’s where they would be sharing their views.

Over the last two days, numerous Liberal MPs have been speaking out, and expressing disappointment and condemnation over Wilson-Raybould's decision to secretly record and subsequently make public a December conversation she had with Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin. Many Liberal have said their trust has been broken. That audio was released on Friday along with dozens of additional pages of testimony, text messages, transcripts, and copies of emails to supplement her Feb. 27 hours-long testimony.

"I do not believe that I should be removed from caucus for doing my job and doing what I believe is right," Wilson-Raybould told reporters on Parliament Hill late Monday.

CTV News has previously reported that during the regularly-scheduled Wednesday caucus meeting, some Liberal MPs were expected to get up and call for Wilson-Raybould's removal. Though, it is possible that with these various smaller caucus conversations happening already, and this evening's special meeting, these inner-caucus tensions around both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott's future in the Liberal caucus could be decided sooner rather than later.

To a lesser extent, MPs have expressed sentiment that Philpott should also be removed after she followed Wilson-Raybould in resigning from cabinet. Philpott has said that she lost confidence in the way the government was handling the SNC-Lavalin scandal, and believes that there is more to the controversy than the government disclosed.

"Both women should be given an opportunity to explain why they should stay in caucus, and then caucus should make a decision," Liberal MP John McKay said on CTV News Channel Tuesday morning.

"Caucus generally works on consensus and expresses its consensus to the prime minister, and in this instance it is the prime minister’s final decision," McKay said.

Trudeau had no comment on the matter on his way into Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

Philpott showed up to attend the Ontario caucus meeting, but left the room minutes later and would not explain why, and whether she was asked to leave.

She said that out of respect for her colleagues who were “having a really important meeting right now,” that it would be appropriate for her to comment right now.

When asked if she still had confidence in the prime minister, and whether she wanted to stay in the Liberal caucus, she did not respond.

House filibuster, study shut down again

Early Tuesday the House Justice Committee met behind closed doors to determine next steps for the new studies it decided to take on after ending its probe into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The opposition did try to revive its proposal to resume the study that Liberal MPs shut down a few weeks ago, but that was unsuccessful.

"People have had a large amount of time already… and they can submit their issues or their added thoughts in writing to the committee," said chair of the committee Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, denying that the study was ended prematurely given the amount of information that has come out in recent weeks.

Meanwhile in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre has launched into his second day of filibustering the budget debate. He has said he will continue to talk out the clock during the hours allotted for debate on the 2019 budget, until the Liberals agree to continue studying the SNC-Lavalin scandal, and allow the committee to hear from a dozen witnesses they say have been "implicated" in the ongoing scandal, including several senior PMO officials.