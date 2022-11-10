Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction

Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.

“We have an ambitious legislative agenda," Holland said in a series of tweets on Thursday. "Conservatives continue to obstruct legislation from coming to a vote… It’s parliamentary obstruction by stealth. Canadians deserve better."

Holland says that Conservatives want more time to debate pieces of legislation, and extending the sitting hours would allow that. However, there have been recent past examples where the House has been set to sit until midnight debating a bill, and the debate wraps up much earlier in the evening.

The motion would set up "evening sittings" and if passed, would remain in effect until June.

"Parliament works best when we work together, not when one party stands in the way of progress," Holland said.

Once the House resumes on Nov. 14 MPs are scheduled to sit straight through without another constituency break week until the Commons adjourns for the holidays in December.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the Conservatives and New Democrats for comment.

More to come.