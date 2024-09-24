Politics

    • Liberals launch pandemic preparedness agency, seeking faster vaccine development

    Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question as he speaks with reporters before Question Period, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question as he speaks with reporters before Question Period, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The federal Liberals are creating a new agency to beef up Canada's ability to handle rapidly spreading infectious diseases and protect from future pandemics.

    Health Emergency Readiness Canada is tasked with boosting Canada's life-sciences sector and ensuring Canadians get faster access to vaccines, medical therapies and diagnostics by accelerating the transition from research to commercialization.

    It will co-ordinate efforts between Canadian industry and academic researchers as well as with international partners.

    This follows a similar move by the European Union to create an agency in 2021 that not only tries to prepare the continent for pandemics, but seeks to learn from mistakes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Once fully operational it will have an "industrial game plan" to move quickly on research and industrial mobilization if another health emergency like a pandemic is declared.

    Canada was not adequately prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic with an outdated and understocked emergency stockpile, and a virtually non-existent vaccine production industry.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News