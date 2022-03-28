OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is entering into final negotiations on purchasing the F-35 fighter jet.

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi and Defence Minister Anita Anand are announcing the decision at a news conference this afternoon.

The move doesn't mean a deal to purchase the stealth fighter from U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin is officially done.

The government still has the option to begin talks with Saab about its Gripen fighter should negotiations with Lockheed Martin stall.

Canada plans to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s, budgeting up to $19 billion for the purchase.

The government hopes to have a final contract for Canada's next fighter jet by the end of the year, with delivery of the first aircraft slated for 2025 and the last around 2032.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.