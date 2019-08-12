OTTAWA – The governing Liberals have more candidates left to name than there are days to go before the next federal election.

There are 69 days left before Canadians head to the polls. But in 97 ridings across the country, the party in power has yet to name candidates.

As a result, the Liberal Party has triggered an "electoral urgency" clause within the party’s rules that allows the national campaign chair to have "unfettered discretion" to forgo the existing timelines and procedures in the usual nomination process. This could ultimately result in candidates being appointed in some of the outstanding ridings.

All known prospective candidates, riding association chairs and regional campaign chairs were notified in the outstanding ridings, according to the party.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Liberal Party spokesperson Braeden Caley said that it is a "longstanding" administrative measure that "always" comes into effect this close to an election "to help finalize the last few steps of the Liberal nominations process." It was triggered ahead of the 2015 election as well.

When asked what the reason is for the number of outstanding nominations, Caley noted the range of candidates the party has running for them, the party's green-lighting process, and pointed to the numerous nomination meetings scheduled over the next few weeks. The party currently has 241 nominated candidates.

As all parties have been gearing up for the coming October 21 vote, nominating candidates has been a key part of that process. Though, in the last month the Liberals -- who are headed into a campaign with the most incumbent MPs running again -- have only managed to confirm around 20 new candidates. As of a month ago, Caley said there were more than 500 people who had expressed interest in running in the 161 ridings not currently held by the Liberals.

The Liberals are not the only party with a long way to go when it comes to naming candidates; the NDP have more candidates left to name than the 149 already nominated.

Similarly, the NDP have provisions in their nomination rules that allow them to speed up the nomination process if needed, should the party not have a full slate after the writ drops, which will have to happen sometime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, based on current election rules.

In contrast, the Conservative Party has nominated candidates in 329 of 338 ridings.

Neither the Green Party or People's Party responded with their most recent candidate counts by deadline, but as of the first week of July the Greens had 203 nominated candidates, and the People's Party had 278 candidates.