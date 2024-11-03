Politics

    • Liberals extend Lebanon donation-match deadline as aid workers plead for more support

    Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen speaks at a news conference on humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    The federal Liberals are extending their timeline for matching donations to support people in Lebanon.

    International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says the government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.

    United Nations agencies estimate Israel’s ground invasion and bombardment of Lebanon has displaced 1.4 million people since late September.

    Canada has agreed to match donations the public had made to the Canadian Red Cross as well as to the Humanitarian Coalition of charities, to a maximum of $3 million each.

    The matching effort was set to come to an end today, but Hussen has extended the deadline to Nov. 17.

    Aid workers on the ground say they're struggling to help Lebanese people meet their basic needs, with Beirut streets crowded with makeshift encampments of families who have nowhere to shelter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024

