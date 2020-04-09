OTTAWA -- The governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives are locked into what appears to be a game of political hot potato over why Parliament has yet to be recalled to pass the latest COVID-19 economic aid bill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Tories of refusing to sit to debate the bill without provisions in place that would govern how Parliament can function over the long term.

Trudeau suggested he's willing to put his Easter plans on hold this weekend to get the bill passed.

"While we continue discussions around democratic processes and defending our institutions --which will be ongoing, which is really important to me and to all of us -- we need to move forward on getting this legislation moving through the House so we can get the help out to Canadians and that is my focus this weekend," he said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the passage of the bill isn't at risk, and isn't urgent.

He said the government has said getting the new wage subsidy package out will take as long as six weeks, and the back-end infrastructure needed is already being put in place.

Scheer said Conservatives are taking their time studying the bill and proposing improvements, including those aimed at expanding the subsidy, he said.

"These kinds of conversations between the government and opposition parties right now is not having an impact on the timelines in terms of when people receive the benefits," Scheer said in a news conference in his Regina hometown Thursday.

"These are important conversations to have to make sure we get the best results for Canadians we don't have to come back and do another do-over."

The do-over was the first aid bill put forward by the government last month. It initially included extended and unchecked powers for the government to tax, spend and enact regulations, well into 2021. The ensuing outcry from the opposition parties saw those measures curtailed.

Scheer called the back-and-forth normal and constructive, and that he is optimistic a resolution will be reached.

Scheer said it is the government that has the power to recall Parliament, and his party will show up when they're called. It is not clear, however, whether that RSVP is conditional on measures being put in place to guide the functioning of Parliament.

The NDP are proposing their own improvements to the economic aid package, including a fix to the emergency response benefit and wage subsidy so it reaches more people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.