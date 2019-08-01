

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Long-awaited federal legislation to speed up and simplify the process of getting a pardon for simple cannabis possession is now in force.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti made the announcement today in Montreal.

Under Bill C-93 tabled in March, people convicted of cannabis possession can apply online for a criminal pardon free of charge.

The law eliminates the waiting process associated with other pardon applications and waives the $631 application fee.

Lametti says the legislation is particularly significant for marginalized communities who have been disproportionately impacted by previous cannabis law enforcement.

Before legalization last Oct. 17, people convicted of simple possession could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.