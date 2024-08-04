Politics

    • Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves to the crowds as he rides a horse in the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves to the crowds as he rides a horse in the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.

    Several Liberal MPs, including one cabinet minister, have used the word to describe Poilievre on social media in recent days.

    Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined in, saying Poilievre needs to "touch grass," or reconnect with reality, after the Opposition leader accused him of admiring communist dictatorships.

    The tactic is apparently inspired by politics south of the border, where Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Democrats have been using "weird" to describe former president Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance.

    The insult seems to have gotten under Trump's skin -- in an interview Thursday he insisted he and Vance are "not weird people."

    Canada's Conservatives have also responded to the dig, claiming Trudeau is a "weirdo prime minister with weirdo policies."

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    • Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

      Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News