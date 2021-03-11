OTTAWA -- The House of Commons has approved a revised bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, eventually including people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

A revised version of Bill C-7 has passed by a vote of 180-149, supported by most Liberal and Bloc Quebecois MPs, with Conservative, NDP and two of three Green MPs opposed.

The bill is intended to bring the law into compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling which struck down a provision that allows assisted dying only for intolerably suffering individuals whose natural death is "reasonably foreseeable."

The government has made some revisions to the original bill in response to amendments approved last month by senators who voted to allow advance requests for assisted deaths and to impose an 18-month time limit on the bill's originally proposed blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

The government rejected the advance request amendment but is now proposing to put a two-year time limit on the mental illness exclusion.

The revised bill must now go back to the Senate, where senators will have to decide whether to accept the verdict of the elected chamber or insist on their amendments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.