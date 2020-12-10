OTTAWA -- The federal government is proposing to allow Canadians go to the polls over a weekend, if a snap general election gets called during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change would allow Canadians to cast their ballots in-person over a three-day polling period with eight hours of voting on a Saturday and Sunday, and a full 12-hour voting window on the following Monday, to allow for physical distancing at polling places and avoid long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots.

The proposed change is one of several in a new piece of legislation called Bill C-19, bringing what the Liberals are considering “temporary” changes to the Canada Elections Act. The amendments are targeted at mitigating challenges that could arise when administering a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to allowing weekend voting, the Liberals are looking for Parliament to agree to:

Create a 13-day period prior to polling places being open to allow for votes to be cast in long-term care homes to permit seniors to have safe opportunities to cast their ballots;

Grant new powers for the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to set rules around health and safety of electors and elections workers; and

Improve access to mail-in voting, including installing ballot drop-off boxes at every polling place, and allowing for online receipts of mail-in ballots.

The changes would only apply to an election called 90 days after the bill passes, and would cease to be in effect six months or earlier if the CEO decides, after a notice is given that the measures are no longer necessary, based on consultations with the Chief Public Health Officer.

Federal officials will be providing additional details on the text of the bill and its implications on Thursday afternoon.

“Canadians deserve to have full confidence in their ability to exercise their democratic rights safely in these unprecedented times,” reads the statement from Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who is responsible for democratic institutions.

"This will ensure the health and safety of voters, election workers and all participants in Canada's electoral system. By introducing these temporary amendments, Elections Canada will be able to offer more ways for Canadians to vote during a pandemic. I look forward to working with my parliamentary colleagues to deliver our shared goal of a free, fair and safe election,” LeBlanc said.

RESPONDS TO CALLS FOR CHANGE

The legislation responds to a series of recommendations from Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault, made in a special report in October.

Elections Canada has said, while it would be able to run a general election during the global health crisis, the agency is anticipating an uptick in mail-in voting and the need for more advance polls, so it hoped to be given more flexibility for voters and those running the vote.

The suggestions for weekend voting came from Elections Canada, though their pitch was for a two-day polling period over the weekend exclusively, instead of the usual Monday voting day, to have the ability to set up polling places in larger locations that may not be available on weekdays.

The federal elections agency had also requested an increase to the number of voting days for electors in long-term care facilities, to prevent poll workers from having to enter multiple facilities in a day.

Elections Canada also wanted to see a provision in the law to allow mail-in ballots sent before the deadline to be accepted up until the day after polls close.

There are already interim changes being made that don’t require legislation, given the Liberal minority and the possibility for a snap election being called at any time, and likely prior to the next fixed election date in 2023. These include implementing physical distancing and other public health guidelines at polling places, procuring masks and single-use pencils to be provided to electors to fill out their ballots, and increasing the capacity of the existing vote-by-mail system.

MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee have also been studying the feasibility of running an election during the pandemic, and is continuing to hear witnesses on the topic.