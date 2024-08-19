Liberal Party pulls out of Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian statement

The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.

"In light of recent decisions made by the Capital Pride board, the Liberal Party has decided not to participate in Capital Pride events this year, and instead will host our own event to celebrate Ottawa's 2SLGBTQI+ communities," said Liberal Party spokesperson Parker Lund in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously taken part in the Pride parade in the nation's capital, as have some other prominent political leaders.

This year, groups that have previously marched have announced plans to pull out of the parade. Others – including government and public service organizations – are contemplating whether to follow suit.

The wave of backlash began after Capital Pride issued a statement on Aug. 6 expressing solidarity with Palestinians and accusing the Israeli government for "pinkwashing" the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by citing its LGBTQ2S+ inclusivity in an effort to "draw attention away" from its actions in Gaza.

The statement condemned, "in the strongest possible terms," the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. It also pledged to "recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, among other commitments.

While some organizations, such as Queers4Palestine Ottawa applauded Capital Pride for pledging to boycott Israeli companies, the statement drew considerable backlash from Jewish residents and advocacy groups such as B'nai Brith Canada and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

It didn't take long for some local organizations and leaders to announce they were pulling out of this Sunday's parade.

Last week, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he would not be participating in the parade or other Capital Pride events, and implored those running the festival to "take steps to ensure no one feels excluded."

"This decision by the board, days before the start of Pride, has unfortunately created an atmosphere where many now do not feel welcome to participate," Sutcliffe said in a statement last week.

"Pride has always been and should continue to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion where no one feels excluded for who they are."

On Friday, The Ottawa Hospital and eastern Ontario's children's hospital, CHEO also said they would not be participating in the parade, vowing to organize Pride events of their own to mark the occasion.

In a memo sent to staff at CHEO obtained by CTV News Ottawa, CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter that given members of the community have indicated they don't feel safe attending, taking part would "send a message of exclusion, which is the opposite of what we believe."

Amid the ongoing pullouts, Capital Pride issued a new statement Monday to "reiterate our commitment to fostering safe and inclusive spaces where everyone is welcomed," expressing hope that Ottawa residents will still join them in celebrating Pride this week.

Capital Pride organizers said they have heard the concerns of community members and wanted to "reaffirm" that all members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those of all religions "deserve to feel welcome and valued at Pride."

CTV News has reached out to other federal parties, as well as the Treasury Board Secretariat about their plans.

The annual Capital Pride Festival kicked off this weekend, and is set to conclude with the parade on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and Jackie Perez