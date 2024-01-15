Liberal, NDP MPs head to Jordan, West Bank to ask Palestinians how to advance peace
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
"It was really important for us to come and see the situation on the ground and see what they are looking for Canada to do," Liberal MP Salma Zahid said Monday in a call from Amman, Jordan.
The group Canadian-Muslim Vote is paying for the MPs to visit the region for six days, alongside humanitarian groups. There are two Liberals and three NDP MPs on the trip.
Zahid, who leads the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, said more MPs from other parties were invited but some had scheduling conflicts. She wouldn't identify them.
The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois did not immediately respond when asked why none of their MPs are on the visit, and Canadian-Muslim Vote did not answer an email asking whom the group invited.
In November, Canadian Jewish organizations sponsored a visit to Israel by Liberal and Conservative MPs to hear about impact of the brutal Hamas attack in October.
The current delegation started its full day of activities Monday, and heard from UN agencies that serve Palestinian refugees living in Jordan, some of whose families have been there since the creation of Israel in 1948.
Zahid said some of the UN staff told her that their colleagues in the Gaza Strip used to teach children whose schools are now closed. Their parents are now using books as fuel, because of the tight restrictions Israel has put on fuel and food entering that region, she was told.
"That is going to stick to me for life, that books are being burned to provide fuel for some families to cook the food," Zahid said.
"It's incumbent on us to make sure that every child in the world gets the education and the tools necessary for them to be successful in life."
NDP foreign-affairs critic Heather McPherson said the delegation got a reality check from Canada's ambassador in Jordan, who she said outlined how people across the Middle East are comparing Canada's approach to the region with its strong support for Ukrainians.
"He's very blunt about the implications that Canada's actions will and are having on our reputation internationally (and) the fact that the rest of the world is looking at very different responses," she said.
"They are disappointed in Canada, and they are disappointed in the inequality that is so blatant in Canada's response," McPherson said.
The Trudeau government has argued that it is upholding Canadian values by pushing for accountability for Hamas in addition to wanting an end to both the conflict and the humanitarian plight in Gaza.
McPherson said the group plans to head Tuesday to the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel that has seen an uptick in violence in recent weeks. The group will also visit East Jerusalem, a disputed area of the city.
"We are going to be cautious, and we have experts that are with us," she said Monday evening.
Since Israel started its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the United Nations says there has been an unprecedented rise in violence in the West Bank including by occupying Israeli forces, local Palestinians and Israeli settlers.
Muslim groups in Canada are urging Ottawa to do more about violence in the West Bank, where extremist settlers living in Israeli settlements that Canada deems illegal have taken up arms.
The Trudeau government has joined calls to revive a process to create an independent Palestinian state that would exist alongside Israel. However Palestinians leaders say Ottawa isn't exercising enough leverage, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government has been cool to the idea.
Britain and the United States have imposed travel bans on extremist Israeli settlers, while Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Canada tends to view these decisions through the lens of criminal acts in general, rather than listing a group of people as inadmissible.
He said in early December that Canada is "working with the U.S." on making sure criminals from these settlements don't enter Canada, though his office did not elaborate on what that entails.
McPherson said she's hopeful her delegation will come away with ideas on how Ottawa can best respond to the crisis, including the humanitarian needs of a new wave of displaced Palestinians as a result of the war in Gaza. She argues that misinformation around the conflict requires a delegation to get a sense of what Palestinians are going through.
"We spoke to young people at a (UN) school who spoke about how they're taught human rights, and they don't know why they are, because human rights don't apply to them. Because people don't seem to think Palestinians deserve human rights," she said.
"Things like that are just so shocking to hear."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Hamas airs video purporting to show two Israeli hostages killed in captivity
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
Home sales expected to rebound as rate cuts begin in 2024, but experts urge caution
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Blue Monday: Separating myth from fact on the 'saddest day of the year'
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Ships and aircraft search for 2 Navy SEALs missing after mission to confiscate Iranian missile parts
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
Canada
-
Canadians worry U.S. democracy cannot survive Trump's return to White House, poll finds
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
-
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
-
'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires, forcing hundreds from homes
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
-
Meet the St. John’s group putting food on the move
A mobile food market in St. John’s aims to put affordable and fresh produce on everyone’s kitchen table.
-
Trial begins for Quebec man charged with assaulting and murdering student in 2000
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
World
-
Ships and aircraft search for 2 Navy SEALs missing after mission to confiscate Iranian missile parts
U.S. Navy ships and aircraft combed areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs on Monday as details emerged about their mission to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.
-
Bernardo Arevalo faces huge challenges after finally being sworn in as Guatemala's president
Guatemala's new president, Bernardo Arevalo, was left with huge challenges Monday after he was finally sworn into office, including his party's lack of recognition in a Congress where he would not have a majority anyway.
-
Hamas airs video purporting to show two Israeli hostages killed in captivity
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
-
Houthi rebels strike a U.S.-owned ship off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, raising tensions
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
-
'Are you serious?' Woman seen riding e-scooter on Florida highway
A woman was caught on camera as she was riding an electric scooter onto a Florida highway.
-
Donald Trump's grip on Republican politics is put to the test in ice-cold Iowa's caucuses
Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former U.S. president Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.
Politics
-
Liberal, NDP MPs head to Jordan, West Bank to ask Palestinians how to advance peace
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
-
Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent to have state funeral in Ottawa
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Health
-
Blue Monday: Separating myth from fact on the 'saddest day of the year'
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
-
Yogurt and parfait bowls made with Quaker granola recalled over possible salmonella exposure
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
-
The sale of fentanyl is spreading so rapidly on the dark web, researchers are worried it will be difficult to stop
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
The sale of fentanyl is spreading so rapidly on the dark web, researchers are worried it will be difficult to stop
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
-
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
-
U.S. company's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after failed moonshot
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Entertainment
-
Emmys finally arrive for a changed Hollywood, as 'Succession' and 'Last of Us' vie for top awards
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
-
William Hung, viral ‘American Idol’ contestant, in recovery for gambling addiction
Twenty years after he became a viral sensation with his “American Idol” audition, William Hung is opening up about his gambling problem.
-
Harrison Ford honoured with Critics Choice Career Achievement Award
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Business
-
Loblaw ending 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
-
Home sales expected to rebound as rate cuts begin in 2024, but experts urge caution
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
-
'Jobs may disappear': Nearly 40% of global employment could be disrupted by AI, IMF says
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Lifestyle
-
Blue Monday: Separating myth from fact on the 'saddest day of the year'
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
-
U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
-
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi wins FIFA’s best men’s player award. Aitana Bonmatí takes women's prize
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
-
Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Dominic Thiem at Australian Open, joins Fernandez in next round
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
-
Toronto ranked worst city in North America for traffic, new index finds
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.