Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting as national campaign director for the party.
Broadhurst confirmed the news in a statement to CTV News.
“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to step away from my role as National Campaign Director for the Liberal Party of Canada effective September 30, 2024,” wrote Broadhurst.
“Given the stakes involved, the Prime Minister, the Liberal Party of Canada and all its candidates deserve someone who can bring more energy and devotion to the job than I can at this stage of my life,” he said.
In the statement, Broadhurst cites the “physical, mental and emotional effort” that’s been required of him over the past 20 years in politics – particularly during the last five national campaigns – and the toll that’s taken on his wife and children.
“My family has selflessly sacrificed for years to allow me to pursue this all-consuming work. I have come to the conclusion that I cannot ask them to sacrifice another year. Therefore, with regret, I have decided to step down from the position of National Campaign Director.”
Broadhurst has been a longtime Liberal, working in senior positions both within the party and in government. He took on the role as Liberal Party of Canada campaign director ahead of the 2019 federal election, with the party at the time crediting him for "instrumental" leadership in Trudeau's 2015 majority victory.
Broadhurst did not rule out taking on a different role with either the party or the government.
The Toronto Star first reported Broadhurst’s decision to quit earlier Thursday. CTV News has asked the Liberal Party and the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.
When asked to provide comment, the Liberal Party of Canada directed CTV News to Broadhurst’s statement.
CTV News has also asked the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly thanked Broadhurst for his work as campaign director.
“He's been part of the party for more than 20 years and we know that, of course, when you're in politics things are always difficult for your family and work balance and so in that sense, I just want to thank him from the bottom of my heart,” said Joly.
“This is also an opportunity to make sure that we have new ideas, new people and a new approach. And so that's what we'll do, and looking forward to showcasing that to Canadians in the coming weeks.”
News of the Liberal campaign lead’s departure comes a day after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that helped keep Trudeau and his minority Liberal government in power, and as both parties continue to trail the Conservatives by wide margins.
With Singh pulling out of the agreement, the chances for the next federal election to come early has risen considerably. The NDP leader indicated as much during a press conference on Thursday, while the Liberals are touting a fundraising boost after telling supporters an election could come “at any moment.”
In the polls, Trudeau’s Liberals are trailing Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives by as many as 17 points and Singh’s NDP are trailing the Conservatives by as many as 25 points.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
WATCH LIVE Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'serious assault' at Saskatoon high school: police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour with a 'heavy heart' after recent injuries
Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
Canada
-
Ottawa gives Via Rail 30 days to make changes after passengers stranded
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says Via Rail has 30 days to make some changes following a train delay that left passengers stranded over the weekend.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'serious assault' at Saskatoon high school: police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
World
-
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
-
U.S. charges former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
-
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that allows President Joe Biden’s family to avoid having to endure another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial of the president’s son.
-
Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration's hopes for a Gaza deal
The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were sharply at odds Thursday over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, with Netanyahu saying it was 'exactly inaccurate' that a breakthrough was close.
-
U.S. widens indictment of Russians in 'WhisperGate' conspiracy to destroy Ukrainian and NATO systems
The U.S. Justice Department has widened its indictment of Russians in the so-called 'WhisperGate' malware attack aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States.
-
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
Politics
-
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
-
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s aware pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals makes an early election 'more likely,' but he dropped the deal because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down.'
-
What's next for Singh and his broken political pact with Trudeau?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh may hold the key to trigger the next election now that he's axed his political pact with the Liberals, but strategists say that could prove to be both an asset and a liability.
Health
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Measles a rising concern in Canada, following near-zero years during pandemic
There were almost zero measles cases in Canada during the pandemic, but as travel restrictions eased, the country started seeing infections again. With vaccination rates down, some health officials are concerned.
-
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Sci-Tech
-
Tiny glass beads suggest the moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth
Volcanoes were still erupting on the moon when dinosaurs roamed Earth, new research suggests.
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Meta oversight panel says political content cuts could limit dissent in crises including Venezuela's
Meta's efforts to scale back political content on its platforms could limit the reach of people's expressions of dissent or awareness during crises, including Venezuela’s post-election situation, the company’s oversight panel said Thursday in a decision on cases involving videos taken after the July vote in the South American country.
Entertainment
-
From attic to auction: A Rembrandt painting sells for US$1.4M in Maine
A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for US$1.4 million.
-
Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour with a 'heavy heart' after recent injuries
Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.
-
Ticketmaster's pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the U.K.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.
Business
-
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
-
Are interest rate cuts a good sign for homeowners, current and future?
As the Bank of Canada cuts its interest rate for the third straight time, one real estate expert shares what the downward trend means for the housing market.
-
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Lifestyle
-
Dress codes: How did plaid become popular for school uniforms?
As students return to school, one patterned textile now synonymous with uniforms will make its seasonal reappearance on pleated skirts, jumpers and ties: plaid.
-
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
-
Teen vaping hits 10-year low in the U.S.
Fewer adolescents are vaping this year than at any point in the last decade, government officials reported Thursday, pointing to a shrinking number of high school students who are using Elf Bar and other fruity, unauthorized e-cigarettes.
Sports
-
Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to 2-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
-
Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
-
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
Autos
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
-
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Local Spotlight
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Vancouver
-
85-year-old charged with assault for allegedly intentionally hitting teens with a vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C.
An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shocking incident that was caught on camera in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this year.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Man charged with murder in woman's slaying on B.C. First Nation
A man has been charged in the slaying of a woman in her home on the Sq’éwqel First Nation in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in what police are alleging was a case of intimate partner violence.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
-
These are the corner stores that are now licensed to sell alcohol in the GTA
Nearly 4,200 convenience stores and hundreds of additional grocery stores are now licenced to sell some alcoholic beverages in Ontario.
Calgary
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
-
Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
-
Charges laid after gun, stolen property recovered from Deer Ridge home: Calgary police
Two people are facing charges after Calgary police seized weapons and stolen property from a home in the community of Deer Ridge last month.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo working to resolve U-Pass activation issue affecting students
OC Transpo says it is working to resolve an issue where some post-secondary students' U-Passes display an error message when trying to board a bus or access an O-Train station.
-
Ottawa Sens sign Addison, Kulemin to professional tryout agreement
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryouts (PTO) for 2024 training camp.
-
Basement fire in Ottawa's south end injures dog
Ottawa Fire Services says four dogs have been rescued following a fire that started in a basement of a two-storey home in the city's south end Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Critics urge action to ease Montreal's traffic congestion
With the return of school, most Montrealers are settling back into their regular routines, which means more cars on the road and worse traffic. "The frustrating thing is that we are all being taken as hostages because of the traffic and there are things that can be done," said former traffic reporter Rick Leckner.
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
Edmonton
-
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
-
Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Maritimes
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community for historic use of street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community on Saturday for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
Winnipeg
-
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
'Principal architect' of Morrisseau mass forgeries sentenced to five years in prison
Mass forgeries of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau's paintings have caused irreparable harm to the trailblazer's legacy -- and to First Nations art writ large, an Ontario judge acknowledged Thursday in sentencing one of the ringleaders of a sprawling fraud scheme.
-
IIU investigating after man shot by RCMP in rural Manitoba
Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'serious assault' at Saskatoon high school: police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
Kitchener
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
-
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'serious assault' at Saskatoon high school: police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury not guilty of charges in 2015 death at downtown job site, appeals court rules
An appeals court has upheld the acquittal of Greater Sudbury on workplace safety charges connected to the Sept. 30, 2015, death of Cécile Paquette at a job site in the city's downtown.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Two charged with stealing $800K in materials from Algoma Steel
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
London
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
-
Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
-
LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Bradford's photo radar program generates $1.88M in fines in 4 months
Bradford West Gwillimbury's mayor says he's "very enthusiastic" about the impacts of the town's new Automated Speed Enforcement program, which has generated $1.88 million in fines since its launch in May.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Aquatic invasive species found for first time in Canada at Hillman Marsh
The aquatic invasive plant, hydrilla, has been detected for the first time in Canada at a marsh in Leamington.
-
Nurse Police Team responds to 1,541 calls in eight months
Over the first eight months of 2024, the Nurse Police Team responded to 1,541 calls for service.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. Greens make election pledge for free transit, doubling of bus numbers
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
-
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
-
Water restored in Little Current, but still not safe to drink
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
-
Two charged with stealing $800K in materials from Algoma Steel
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.