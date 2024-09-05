Liberal national campaign director says he will step down

Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting as national campaign director for the party.

Broadhurst confirmed the news in a statement to CTV News.

“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to step away from my role as National Campaign Director for the Liberal Party of Canada effective September 30, 2024,” wrote Broadhurst.

“Given the stakes involved, the Prime Minister, the Liberal Party of Canada and all its candidates deserve someone who can bring more energy and devotion to the job than I can at this stage of my life,” he said.

In the statement, Broadhurst cites the “physical, mental and emotional effort” that’s been required of him over the past 20 years in politics – particularly during the last five national campaigns – and the toll that’s taken on his wife and children.

“My family has selflessly sacrificed for years to allow me to pursue this all-consuming work. I have come to the conclusion that I cannot ask them to sacrifice another year. Therefore, with regret, I have decided to step down from the position of National Campaign Director.”

Broadhurst has been a longtime Liberal, working in senior positions both within the party and in government. He took on the role as Liberal Party of Canada campaign director ahead of the 2019 federal election, with the party at the time crediting him for "instrumental" leadership in Trudeau's 2015 majority victory.

Broadhurst did not rule out taking on a different role with either the party or the government.

The Toronto Star first reported Broadhurst’s decision to quit earlier Thursday. CTV News has asked the Liberal Party and the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

When asked to provide comment, the Liberal Party of Canada directed CTV News to Broadhurst’s statement.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly thanked Broadhurst for his work as campaign director.

“He's been part of the party for more than 20 years and we know that, of course, when you're in politics things are always difficult for your family and work balance and so in that sense, I just want to thank him from the bottom of my heart,” said Joly.

“This is also an opportunity to make sure that we have new ideas, new people and a new approach. And so that's what we'll do, and looking forward to showcasing that to Canadians in the coming weeks.”

News of the Liberal campaign lead’s departure comes a day after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that helped keep Trudeau and his minority Liberal government in power, and as both parties continue to trail the Conservatives by wide margins.

With Singh pulling out of the agreement, the chances for the next federal election to come early has risen considerably. The NDP leader indicated as much during a press conference on Thursday, while the Liberals are touting a fundraising boost after telling supporters an election could come “at any moment.”

In the polls, Trudeau’s Liberals are trailing Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives by as many as 17 points and Singh’s NDP are trailing the Conservatives by as many as 25 points.